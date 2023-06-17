Home Cities Delhi

DMRC urges commuters not to make reels inside metro trains in Delhi

Recently, a video of a young woman gyrating to popular Bollywood song “Assalam-e-Ishqum” surfaced online.

Published: 17th June 2023 08:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th June 2023 08:00 AM

Delhi metro

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  With a number of controversial videos filmed in the Delhi Metro going viral in the last several weeks, the DMRC on Friday urged commuters not to make reels inside metro trains and warned that any activity that may cause inconvenience to passengers is strictly prohibited.

Recently, a video of a young woman gyrating to popular Bollywood song “Assalam-e-Ishqum” surfaced online. Prior to this, a string of other videos made inside metro trains and at station platforms went viral on social media, prompting the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) to appeal to commuters to refrain from indulging in such activities.

On Friday, the DMRC used a nursery rhyme to drive home its point. “Open your camera, Na Na Na! #DelhiMetro,” the DMRC said in a tweet. Along with the tweet, it also shared a poster which read, “Johnny Johnny! Yes Papa? Making Reels in Metro? No Papa!”     

“Any such activity that may cause inconvenience to passengers is strictly prohibited inside the Delhi Metro,” read the footnote on the poster. In May, a video of a young couple kissing each other inside a metro coach went viral on social media, following which the DMRC urged its commuters to “refrain from indulging in such obscene activities”. It also requested commuters to report such incidents to the “nearest available metro staff/CISF immediately, so that appropriate action can be taken”.

Social media users have responded to these videos with anger and humour. After the video of the couple kissing surfaced online, many social media users had urged the DMRC to take action against the couple, while some had questioned the need for filming the act. Some people made mirth.

Reacting to the video, a social media user said, the youth was “performing CPR on her, what is wrong with that?” In a statement, the DMRC had said it “expects commuters to behave responsibly while using the Delhi Metro and follow all social etiquette and protocols which are acceptable in the society”.

