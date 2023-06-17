Home Cities Delhi

Mukherjee Nagar fire accident: Inspect safety status of coaching institutes, says Delhi HC

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi was also asked to look into the sanctioned building plans of such establishments.

New Delhi: Students being rescued after a fire broke out at a coaching institute, at Mukherjee Nagar area in New Delhi, June 15, 2023. (Photo | PTI)

By Jaison Wilson
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The Delhi High Court on Friday took suo motu cognisance of a fire incident at Mukherjee Nagar, where panic-stricken students of a coaching institute desperately struggled to get down from the top floor. A vacation bench comprising Justices Jasmeet Singh and Vikas Mahajan also asked the authorities to examine the safety status of such institutes in the national capital while issuing notice in the matter.

Citing media reports of the incident, the High Court asked the Delhi Fire Service Department to examine the fire safety certificate of all coaching centres in the city and also sought the response of Delhi Police. “Issue notice. Counsel for Delhi Police and Delhi Fire Services will place their respective stands within two weeks from today,” the bench said.

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi was also asked to look into the sanctioned building plans of such establishments. During the hearing, the city government told the high court that the safety of students cannot be compromised.  

As the high court resumes after the vacation, the matter will be taken up before the chief justice-led bench on July 3 for further directions. Around 200-250 students from different coaching centres were attending the classes at the time of the incident at Bhandari House, Batra Complex, Mukherjee Nagar,  a coaching hub for government job aspirants.

The fire broke out in the electricity meter of the building and the smoke has created panic among the students. Many students were injured while they were escaping from the building while all of them have been rescued safely.

According to police, an FIR has been registered under 336,337, 338, 120B, 34 of Indian Penal Code (IPC) in police station Mukherjee Nagar. Two accused persons — Shivesh Mishra (45) and Shyam Sunder Bharti (54) have been arrested in this case and later released on bail, they said. 

Two coaching centre operators arrested
Two coaching institute operators were arrested and later let out on bail in connection with the Mukherjee Nagar coaching institute fire, police said on Friday. The two men were booked under sections 336, 337, and 338, all related to act endangering life or personal safety of others. Police said that both men are connected to coaching institutes which are being operated from the Bhandari House.

