Mumbai Metro awards contract to DMRC to operate underground lane

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation Limited (MMRCL) has awarded the DMRC a 10-year contract to operate and maintain its underground Line-3 after the Delhi Metro emerged as the lowest bidder in the tendering process, officials said on Friday.

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) will be responsible for the day-to-day operations of the 33.5 km-long Line-3 with 27 stations, including management of the operation control centre, depot control centre, stations, running trains, maintenance of trains and all metro systems infrastructure and ensuring the safety of passengers, the Delhi Metro said in a statement here.

The Mumbai Metro Line-3, which is being constructed by the Mumbai Metropolitan Regional Development Authority (MMRDA), is expected to be operationalised in parts from the end of this year onwards.

