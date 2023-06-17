Home Cities Delhi

PIL in Delhi High Court seeks removal of ‘objectionable scenes’ in Prabhas-starrer 'Adipurush'

A Public Interest Litigation (PIL) has been moved in Delhi High Court seeking removal of some ‘objectionable scenes’ in Prabhas-starrer ‘Adipurush’,

Published: 17th June 2023 07:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th June 2023 07:45 AM   |  A+A-

'Adipurush'

'Adipurush' poster.

By Jaison Wilson
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  A Public Interest Litigation (PIL) has been moved in Delhi High Court seeking removal of some ‘objectionable scenes’ in Prabhas-starrer ‘Adipurush’, saying the mythological epic film depicted the religious characters of Ravana, Lord Ram, Sita and Hanuman in contrary to the descriptions of  Maharishi Valmiki’s Ramayan and Tulsidas’ Ramcharitmanas.

The plea moved by the National President of Hindu Sena Shri Vishnu Gupta, claimed that the feature film directed by Om Raut is not suitable for unrestricted public exhibition in terms of Section 5A of the Cinematograph Act, 1952.

It further said, “Hindu sentiments have been badly hurt’ by the film. “Similarly, the costume and image of Lord Ram, Sita and Hanuman have also been characterized and depicted in an entirely different manner which has provoked the sentiments of the Hindus.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Delhi High Court Adipurush
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp