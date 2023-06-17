PIL in Delhi High Court seeks removal of ‘objectionable scenes’ in Prabhas-starrer 'Adipurush'

Jaison Wilson By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A Public Interest Litigation (PIL) has been moved in Delhi High Court seeking removal of some ‘objectionable scenes’ in Prabhas-starrer ‘Adipurush’, saying the mythological epic film depicted the religious characters of Ravana, Lord Ram, Sita and Hanuman in contrary to the descriptions of Maharishi Valmiki’s Ramayan and Tulsidas’ Ramcharitmanas.

The plea moved by the National President of Hindu Sena Shri Vishnu Gupta, claimed that the feature film directed by Om Raut is not suitable for unrestricted public exhibition in terms of Section 5A of the Cinematograph Act, 1952.

It further said, “Hindu sentiments have been badly hurt’ by the film. “Similarly, the costume and image of Lord Ram, Sita and Hanuman have also been characterized and depicted in an entirely different manner which has provoked the sentiments of the Hindus.”

NEW DELHI: A Public Interest Litigation (PIL) has been moved in Delhi High Court seeking removal of some ‘objectionable scenes’ in Prabhas-starrer ‘Adipurush’, saying the mythological epic film depicted the religious characters of Ravana, Lord Ram, Sita and Hanuman in contrary to the descriptions of Maharishi Valmiki’s Ramayan and Tulsidas’ Ramcharitmanas. The plea moved by the National President of Hindu Sena Shri Vishnu Gupta, claimed that the feature film directed by Om Raut is not suitable for unrestricted public exhibition in terms of Section 5A of the Cinematograph Act, 1952. It further said, “Hindu sentiments have been badly hurt’ by the film. “Similarly, the costume and image of Lord Ram, Sita and Hanuman have also been characterized and depicted in an entirely different manner which has provoked the sentiments of the Hindus.”googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); });