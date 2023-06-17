Youth fail to put ideas into action due to lack of platforms: Delhi University VC

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Delhi University vice-chancellor Yogesh Singh on Friday said many youths fail to put their ideas into action due to the lack of availability of the right platform.

Singh talked about the DU’s initiative to promote entrepreneurship culture in the varsity. He was addressing the orientation program organised for the nodal officers of the Udhmodya Foundation established at the university. It is a platform for entrepreneurship-minded students, where required facilities and assistance will be available to them under one umbrella, he said.

“It is a section-8 company established to promote entrepreneurship culture in the university and help the students,” he said, adding that under the initiative, students can set up their startups. “Many youths have ideas, but due to lack of the right platform, they are not able to implement them. In such a situation, youth cannot start their own enterprises even if they want to,” Singh said.

Highlighting the importance of innovation and entrepreneurship in a fast-paced world, the vice-chancellor underlined the importance of companies like Udhmodya Foundation in the country’s economy. The VC called upon the Entrepreneurship Nodal Officers to promote innovation and entrepreneurship in their respective departments and colleges. He called upon the nodal officers to actively engage with students, faculty and alumni to identify and nurture entrepreneurial talent and collaborate towards the common goal of creating a thriving startup ecosystem at the University of Delhi.

‘Nurture talent’

The V-C called upon the nodal officers to actively engage with students, and faculty to nurture

entrepreneurial talent and collaborate towards the common goal of creating a thriving startup ecosystem

NEW DELHI: Delhi University vice-chancellor Yogesh Singh on Friday said many youths fail to put their ideas into action due to the lack of availability of the right platform. Singh talked about the DU’s initiative to promote entrepreneurship culture in the varsity. He was addressing the orientation program organised for the nodal officers of the Udhmodya Foundation established at the university. It is a platform for entrepreneurship-minded students, where required facilities and assistance will be available to them under one umbrella, he said. “It is a section-8 company established to promote entrepreneurship culture in the university and help the students,” he said, adding that under the initiative, students can set up their startups. “Many youths have ideas, but due to lack of the right platform, they are not able to implement them. In such a situation, youth cannot start their own enterprises even if they want to,” Singh said. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Highlighting the importance of innovation and entrepreneurship in a fast-paced world, the vice-chancellor underlined the importance of companies like Udhmodya Foundation in the country’s economy. The VC called upon the Entrepreneurship Nodal Officers to promote innovation and entrepreneurship in their respective departments and colleges. He called upon the nodal officers to actively engage with students, faculty and alumni to identify and nurture entrepreneurial talent and collaborate towards the common goal of creating a thriving startup ecosystem at the University of Delhi. ‘Nurture talent’ The V-C called upon the nodal officers to actively engage with students, and faculty to nurture entrepreneurial talent and collaborate towards the common goal of creating a thriving startup ecosystem