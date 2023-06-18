Home Cities Delhi

21-year-old dies after fall from building in Noida

Published: 18th June 2023 08:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th June 2023 08:57 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A 21-year-old college student from Mathura died after he allegedly fell off the eighth 
floor of a tower in a posh group housing society in Noida, police said on Saturday. The police said they are yet to ascertain whether the student accidentally fell off the building or it was a suicide.Assistant Commissioner of Police (Noida 1) Rajneesh Verma said the incident took place around 11.15 pm on Friday at the Lotus Boulevard society in Sector 100.

“A security guard of the society informed the police that a person has fallen on a balcony of the first floor of tower number 10 from an upper floor of the building and suffered severe injuries, including on his head,” Verma said.

“A police team immediately reached the spot and took the person to the district hospital where doctors declared him brought dead,” the officer said. The family of the deceased was informed after which his identity was established as Gantavya Sharma, a native of Mathura district, he said.

An official of the local Sector 39 police station said Sharma studied in a college in Mathura and had come to visit his relatives who live in the Lotus Boulevard society.

“The relatives live on the eighth floor of the building. They informed police that last night Sharma chatted with them after which he stepped out of the flat and then the incident happened. It is yet to be ascertained if it was a suicide or an accident,” the official added.

The relatives of Sharma are into construction business, the official added. Police said the body has been sent for post-mortem and further legal proceedings are being carried out.

