‘Adipurush’ shouldn’t be screened until scenes reviewed: BJP

Therefore it is requested that its controversial scenes and dialogues should be re-examined.

Published: 18th June 2023 08:58 AM

'Adipurush' poster.

By Amit Pandey
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Delhi BJP spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor on Saturday demanded that the Censor Board temporarily bar screening of the film “Adipurush” until a re-examine of its “controversial” scenes and dialogues. “Adipurush” has been panned on social media over its poor VFX and colloquial dialogues, with writer Manoj Muntashir Shukla coming under fire for Lord Hanuman’s dialogues in the “Lanka Dahan” sequence, among others. He requested Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur that the film’s controversial scenes and dialogues should be re-examined.

He said, “Respected Anurag Thakur, film Adipurush is being opposed everywhere. Therefore it is requested that its controversial scenes and dialogues should be re-examined. The Censor Board should temporarily suspend its censor certificate and its exhibition should be banned till it is reviewed again.”       Earlier in the day, the AAP also criticised the film and accused the BJP of endorsing the film that insults Lord Ram, Goddess Sita and Lord Hanuman.

AAP Rajya Sabha MP and national spokesperson Sanjay Singh read out some of the dialogues of the film and described them as a ‘grave insult’ to Lord Ram, Goddess Sita and Lord Hanuman as well as the Hindu society. He said, “BJP has insulted Hindu religion and society through the offensive portrayal of Hindu deities and the use of derogatory language in the movie.”

Adipurush
India Matters
