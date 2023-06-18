Home Cities Delhi

BJP holding ‘Vikas Yatra’ while Manipur burns: AAP

Kakkar spoke about the burning of the houses of Union Minister of State Rajkumar Ranjan and another female minister by rioters to indicate the escalation of tension in the state.  

Published: 18th June 2023 08:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th June 2023 08:58 AM   |  A+A-

Unidentified miscreants torch two houses belonging to a particular community to retaliate the killing of nine civilians by Kuki militants, in Manipur. ( File Photo | PTI)

Unidentified miscreants torch two houses belonging to a particular community to retaliate the killing of nine civilians by Kuki militants, in Manipur. ( File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The AAP on Saturday slammed the BJP over its ‘Vikas Yatra’ in the national capital for holding it at a time when Manipur was racked with sectarian violence, and asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi to contain the situation there swiftly.  Addressing a press conference, AAP Chief Spokesperson Priyanka Kakkar accused the BJP government of failing to control the situation in Manipur which has been in grip of tribal tension for more than a month. Kakkar spoke about the burning of the houses of Union Minister of State Rajkumar Ranjan and another female minister by rioters to indicate the escalation of tension in the state.  

She said these incidents have “sparked widespread distress among the people of Manipur and raised serious questions about the ruling BJP’s ability to maintain law and order in the region.”     

“In light of these distressing events, AAP demands immediate resignation of Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh. It urges Prime Minister Narendra Modi to take swift action, provide clarity on the situation in Manipur, and take decisive steps to bring an end to the violence,” she said.  

Kakkar said the External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar started his ‘Vikas Tirth Yatra’ on Saturday to woo the voters ahead of the 2024 general elections. She also contrasted the BJP celebrating its nine years at the Centre with the arson and mayhem in Manipur.

“Several people’s houses in Manipur have been burned down and it is believed that more than 50,000 people have had to leave their homes and find shelter elsewhere,” she said. She criticised the BJP’s ‘vikas model’ saying everyone gets a taste of it when they go out to buy fuel or groceries or milk at an inflated price.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Vikas Yatra AAP NARENDRA MODI
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp