Home Cities Delhi

Can’t deprive workers' rights on technical issues: Delhi High Court

Justice Singh also directed the board to pay `25,000 which was awarded to the woman as her cost of litigation.

Published: 18th June 2023 08:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th June 2023 11:27 AM   |  A+A-

Delhi High Court (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

Delhi High Court (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By Jaison Wilson
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Noting the lack of literacy and rural background of a large number of construction workers, the Delhi High Court has observed that their right to pension cannot be deprived of merely due to hyper-technical issues or requirements such as production of original MR slips or serial number of the notary records.

Justice Prathiba M Singh’s observation came in a recent order, while granting relief to a woman construction worker, Badam Verva, who was knocking on the doors of the high court due to the non-disbursement of her pension under Rule 372 despite repeated applications before the Delhi Building and Other Construction Workers Welfare Board.

“The Delhi (Right of Citizen to Time Bound Delivery of Services) Act, 2011, entry 372 specifies 30 days as the period during which the pension application has to be processed. However, the SOP of the BOCW Board stipulates disposal within 60 days. Thus, it is clear that once a pension benefit application is made by the worker, bearing in mind the financial status of such workers, the said application ought to be processed without any delay,” the order stated.

Pointing out the financial status of construction workers, the court directed that Verva’s pension benefit application must be processed without any delay, saying her pension should be provided with 6 per cent of interest with effect from February 6 last year by July 1.  Justice Singh also directed the board to pay Rs 25,000 which was awarded to the woman as her cost of litigation.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Delhi High Court Right to pension
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp