Shut down coaching centre which caught fire: JNU students body

Ifrah Mufti By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Two days after the students of various coaching institutes in Delhi’s Mukherjee Nagar staged protest and blocked the road after a fire broke out at a coaching institute on Thursday, Jawaharlal Nehru University Students Union and Students Federation of India also held a protest on Saturday.SFI Delhi State Committee held a sit-in protest at Mukherjee Nagar police post on Saturday against the fire at Sanskriti IAS Educational Institute due to negligence on June 15, 2023.

One of the SFI leaders said, “The Sanskriti IAS educational institute, which had more than 400 students at that time, had no fire extinguishers or an emergency exit.”

“Seeing the situation, the students started getting down from the third floor with the help of rope. Some of them in a hurry jumped from there due to which they were seriously injured,” he said.

In order to ensure that avoid such incidents in future, the organistation along with the aggrieved students of the institute submitted a memorandum with the following demands in Mukherjee Nagar Police Station seeking legal action against MCD officials as soon as possible who approved the construction of the building without checking safety standards. Aishe Ghosh, president of the SFI said, “The institute should be closed and compensation should be given to the injured students. Safety standards of all educational institutions should be checked.”

After the incident, a total of 61 people were admitted to three hospitals out of which 50 people have been discharged.

Around 11 fire tenders rushed the site after a call about the fire was received at 12:27 pm at the fire station, Delhi Fire Service Director Atul Garg said.

“10-12 students suffered minor injuries while climbing down the building using ropes. There is no major causality. All students have been rescued safely,” he added.

Soon after the incident, the district crime team and forensic team of FSL, Rohini, Delhi inspected and photographed the accident site.

The preliminary inquiry revealed that the fire started from the metre board installed on the ground floor of the building. A case is being registered in Mukherjee Nagar Police Station and further investigation is underway, the report added.

