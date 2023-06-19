19-year-old stabbed to death for objecting to female friend's harassment in Delhi, two held

Ujwal Jalali By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Two people who allegedly stabbed a 19-year-old Delhi University student to death for objecting to his woman friend being harassed have been arrested.

The victim Nikhil was a first-year student of BA Honours in Political Science and a resident of Paschim Vihar.

According to the Delhi police, the accused were identified as Rahul (19) a first-year student in the BA program, and Haroon (19) a school dropout.

The victim was a first-year student of BA Honours in Political Science.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (southwest) Manoj C said a PCR call was received at the South Campus police station regarding the admission of Nikhil Chauhan after being stabbed outside Aryabhatta College.

Police said around a week ago, another student had misbehaved with Nikhil’s friend. When Nikhil objected, the accused got angry and decided to take revenge, police added.

“Around 12.30 pm on Sunday, the student, along with three of his associates, met Nikhil outside the college gate and stabbed him in the chest,” said the DCP.

Nikhil was rushed to a nearby hospital where he was declared brought dead by the doctors. The DCP further said they have identified more suspects and multiple teams have been formed to nab them at the earliest.

The victim's uncle, while speaking to the media persons, said they were informed by some of Nikhil's friends. They were asked to Charika Palika Hospital where they found out that Nikhil had passed away.

"We are now hearing that a few days back Nikhil had objected to a girl's harassment by some boys and yesterday around 20-25 boys were waiting for him outside the college to take revenge. When he came out, they stabbed him to death," he added.

The father of the victim was seen early in the morning waiting outside a police station, as he broke down before taking the body of his son.

Reacting to the incident, Delhi Commission for Women Chairperson Swati Maliwal said the law and order situation in Delhi needs immediate action.

"There is absolutely no fear of law in the minds of criminals today. They think they can get away with anything. The law and order situation in the capital needs immediate action!," the DCW chief said.

