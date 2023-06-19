Home Cities Delhi

4 held for cheating US citizens via fake call centres

The police said the accused operated call centres in Uganda and in several parts of India, including Delhi.

Published: 19th June 2023 08:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th June 2023 08:20 AM   |  A+A-

US scam

Image used for representational purpose.

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police in coordination with Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) Legal Attache and Interpol has arrested four men for allegedly cheating US citizens of more than 20 million dollars by running fake call centres, officials said on Sunday.

The accused Parth Armarkar (28), Vatsal Mehta (29), Deepak Arora (45) and Prashant Kumar (45) were arrested from different states of the country, they said. The police said the accused operated call centres in Uganda and in several parts of India, including Delhi.A senior police officer said Mehta, a native of Ahmedabad in Gujarat, is the head of the crime syndicate and supervised the functioning of the Uganda-based call centre.

Special Commissioner of Police (Special Cell) H S Dhaliwal said their team received information through secret informers, FBI and Interpol that some international cyber criminals based in India, US and Uganda were running call centres by posing as employees of US Internal Revenue Service, Drug Enforcement Administration and other US agencies.

One of the accused, Armarkar, he said, impersonated as Uttam Dhillon, who had served as the acting administrator of the US Drug Enforcement Administration and as the director of Interpol Washington. The accused defrauded victims of over 6 million USD through the call centres. He is an Indian national and visits India occasionally, he added.

“The FBI and the Delhi Police shared information on Armarkar, which led our team to identify his whereabouts in Ahmedabad from where he was running part of the criminal activities,” the police said.

Accused defrauded victims of $6 million

One of the accused, Armarkar impersonated as Uttam Dhillon, who served as the acting administrator of the US Drug Enforcement Administration.He defrauded victims of over 6 million USD through the call centres, said the police.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Crime fraud FBI fake call centre
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp