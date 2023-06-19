Action on anvil against coaching centres violating Master Plan 2021

Ashish Srivastava By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: In the aftermath of a fire incident at a coaching centre in Mukherjee Nagar where over 60 students were injured, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) is preparing to seal all coaching institutes where the rules of Master Plan 2021 have been violated.

According to the officials, the corporation will carry out inspection at all coaching centres in the national capital.

“The teams will be deployed who will check whether the institutes have relevant permissions and documents for their operations. Fire No Objection Certificate (NOC), building bylaws and other adherence to other codes will also be assessed,” a senior official from enforcement department said.

Citing rules as per Master Plan 2021, officials said that to open a coaching centre in a plotted development area, the width of the roads should be at least 18 meters and 9 meters to open coaching centres in raw colonies, unauthorised regularisation (UR) and rural areas.

“There is no restriction on opening coaching centres in commercial areas but the operators must possess NOCs from MCD, Fire, DPCC and the police,” another official said.In the fire incident that broke out on Thursday in Mukherjee Nagar where a UPSC coaching centre was being run, 61 students, as well as a few staff of commercial offices, sustained burn injuries on their arms, neck and legs, according to the Delhi Police.

They also said that two students sustained severe injuries after jumping out and falling on an AC compressor. The injured were admitted to different hospitals and almost all of them were discharged on Saturday. In a viral video, students were seen escaping from a window of the building using ropes and wires, and some jumped down from the top floor to escape, as the routes to exit were found blocked.

Preliminary inquiry suggested that the fire started from the meter board installed at the fourth floor of the building. The building comprises ground plus four floors, officials said.

