Home Cities Delhi

Action on anvil against coaching centres violating Master Plan 2021

There is no restriction on opening coaching centres in commercial areas but the operators must possess NOCs from MCD, Fire, DPCC and the police.

Published: 19th June 2023 08:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th June 2023 08:14 AM   |  A+A-

Mukherjee Nagar

Students being rescued after a fire broke out at a coaching institute, at Mukherjee Nagar. (Photo | PTI)

By Ashish Srivastava
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: In the aftermath of a fire incident at a coaching centre in Mukherjee Nagar where over 60 students were injured, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) is preparing to seal all coaching institutes where the rules of Master Plan 2021 have been violated.

According to the officials, the corporation will carry out inspection at all coaching centres in the national capital.

“The teams will be deployed who will check whether the institutes have relevant permissions and documents for their operations. Fire No Objection Certificate (NOC), building bylaws and other adherence to other codes will also be assessed,” a senior official from enforcement department said.

Citing rules as per Master Plan 2021, officials said that to open a coaching centre in a plotted development area, the width of the roads should be at least 18 meters and 9 meters to open coaching centres in raw colonies, unauthorised regularisation (UR) and rural areas.

“There is no restriction on opening coaching centres in commercial areas but the operators must possess NOCs from MCD, Fire, DPCC and the police,” another official said.In the fire incident that broke out on Thursday in Mukherjee Nagar where a UPSC coaching centre was being run, 61 students, as well as a few staff of commercial offices, sustained burn injuries on their arms, neck and legs, according to the Delhi Police.

They also said that two students sustained severe injuries after jumping out and falling on an AC compressor. The injured were admitted to different hospitals and almost all of them were discharged on Saturday. In a viral video, students were seen escaping from a window of the building using ropes and wires, and some jumped down from the top floor to escape, as the routes to exit were found blocked.

Preliminary inquiry suggested that the fire started from the meter board installed at the fourth floor of the building. The building comprises ground plus four floors, officials said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Mukherjee Nagar Municipal Corporation of Delhi No Objection Certificate
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp