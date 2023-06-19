Colour-coded bedsheets in LNJP Hospital to help maintain hygiene

Ashish Srivastava By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Lok Nayak Hospital has started wrapping their beds with colour-coded bed sheets which will be changed regularly. A manual has been prepared where seven colours have been fixed for seven days and the staff has been instructed to follow it.

The objective is to reduce the risk factor of hospital-acquired infection and increase the patient experience, doctors said, adding that this is the first time such an initiative has been taken in a hospital run by the Delhi government.Currently, the initiative has been started with 500 beds in the hospital which has a capacity of 2,000 beds.

“We have started this initiative in the Medicine ward, Paediatric surgery, ICU, and CCU units comprising 500 beds. In a month, it will be extended to all the beds,” said Lok Nayak Hospital’s Medical Director Dr Suresh Kumar.

“Usually there are white-coloured bed sheets in the wards. Many a times, they are not changed for days which increase the risk of infection for patients. That’s why we have introduced seven different colours for seven days which will be followed uniformly on the selected beds. The new system will ensure that bed sheets are changed regularly,” he added.Kumar also said that the new system will enhance patient satisfaction. “It will give them a feeling that the hospital cares for their hygiene. Their happiness index will increase,” he added.

