Home Cities Delhi

Colour-coded bedsheets in LNJP Hospital to help maintain hygiene

Currently, the initiative has been started with 500 beds in the hospital which has a capacity of 2,000 beds.

Published: 19th June 2023 08:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th June 2023 08:00 AM   |  A+A-

hospital

Lok Nayak Hospital in Delhi. (Photo | EPS)

By Ashish Srivastava
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Lok Nayak Hospital has started wrapping their beds with colour-coded bed sheets which will be changed regularly. A manual has been prepared where seven colours have been fixed for seven days and the staff has been instructed to follow it.

The objective is to reduce the risk factor of hospital-acquired infection and increase the patient experience, doctors said, adding that this is the first time such an initiative has been taken in a hospital run by the Delhi government.Currently, the initiative has been started with 500 beds in the hospital which has a capacity of 2,000 beds.

“We have started this initiative in the Medicine ward, Paediatric surgery, ICU, and CCU units comprising 500 beds. In a month, it will be extended to all the beds,” said Lok Nayak Hospital’s Medical Director Dr Suresh Kumar.

“Usually there are white-coloured bed sheets in the wards. Many a times, they are not changed for days which increase the risk of infection for patients. That’s why we have introduced seven different colours for seven days which will be followed uniformly on the selected beds. The new system will ensure that bed sheets are changed regularly,” he added.Kumar also said that the new system will enhance patient satisfaction. “It will give them a feeling that the hospital cares for their hygiene. Their happiness index will increase,” he added.

To reduce infection acquired in hospital

The objective is to reduce the risk factor of hospital-acquired infection and increase the patient experience, doctors said, adding that this is the first time such an initiative has been taken in a hospital run by the Delhi government. Currently, the initiative has been started with 500 beds in the hospital which has a capacity of 2,000 beds.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Lok Nayak hospital delhi colour-coded bed sheets hospital bed
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp