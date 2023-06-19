Metro’s Silver Line to have longest platform in phase 4

Home Cities Delhi

Delhi Metro phase-4

Delhi metro image used for representation. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The platform of the new Aerocity Tughlakabad Silver Line corridor of phase 4, construction work for which has already started, will be the longest among all phase 4 stations with a length of 289 metres, a statement said on Sunday.

According to Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC), the general length of underground metro stations in phase 4 is about 225 metres but this new station will be the longest among all phase 4 stations with a length of 289 metres.

“Its extensive length has been carefully designed to accommodate the anticipated passenger traffic since in the future this station will be a key triple interchange facility with connectivity among the Airport Express Line, theSilver Line, and the RRTS corridor to Gurugram, Manesar and Alwar,” the DMRC said in the statement.

The station will come up at a depth of 23 metres to ensure seamless connectivity between Airport Express Line, the Silver Line, and the RRTS corridor. This station will be a terminal station, which will provide direct connectivity from the NCR City of Faridabad along with South Delhi to West Delhi and especially, the Indira Gandhi International Airport, it said.

“There will be three entry and exit points at this station, one connecting the business hub of Aerocity and the other two entry and exit structures will connect the station with NH-8 and the nearby locality of Mahipalpur through a pedestrian subway, thereby improving accessibility to the airport,” the statement mentioned.

One of the key advantages of the Aerocity station is its provision of interchange with the existing high-speed Airport Express Line and Delhi-Gurugram-Alwar RRTS Corridor, the DMRC said.  “This seamless integration will enable passengers to effortlessly transfer between the Tughlakabad-Aerocity Corridor and the high-speed Airport Express Line, providing them with enhanced connectivity options and convenience,” it said.

