Rain, overcast conditions likely in Delhi today

Published: 19th June 2023 08:06 AM

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The maximum temperature in Delhi settled at 38.6 degrees Celsius on Sunday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said, predicting mostly cloudy skies with possibility of very light rain in the national capital for June 19.

The minimum temperature in the city on Sunday settled at 28.6 degrees Celsius, a notch above the season’s average, it said. The relative humidity oscillated between 54 per cent and 75 per cent, an IMD official said. The weatherman has forecast generally cloudy skies with possibility of very light rain in the national capital for Monday with the maximum and minimum temperatures hovering around 39 and 27 degrees Celsius, respectively.

On Saturday, the maximum temperature in the city settled at 39.2 degrees Celsius while the minimum temperature settled at 27.6 degrees Celsius.

