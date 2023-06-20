Home Cities Delhi

‘Adipurush’ faces protests at multiplex

Prabhas and Kriti Sanon in 'Adipurush'.

A still from the film 'Adipurush' starring Prabhas and Kriti Sanon.

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Some Hindu groups staged a protest outside a multiplex in Delhi alleging that ‘Adipurush’ twisted facts of the epic Ramayana and demanded that the film’s screening be stopped.

According to a statement issued by United Hindu Front, activists of the organisation and the Nationalist Shiv Sena staged the protest outside the Vikas Cine Mall in Shahdara.

They alleged that the film played with the sentiments of millions of Hindus by twisting facts of the Ramayana and using indecent dialogues. The protesters raised slogans against the film and demanded that its screening be stopped.

A police officer said there was a protest outside the theatre but the film’s screening was not interrupted.
The film has come under attack for its dialogue, colloquial language and representation of some characters from the epic Ramayana.

