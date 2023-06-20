Admissions kickoff for new session at BR Ambedkar University

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: BR Ambedkar University, Delhi on Monday kicked off the process of admissions for the academic year 2023-24. Brochures for admissions and competency enhancement courses were released on Monday.

Vice Chancellor Prof. Anu Singh Lather said that admissions in AUD will be based on CUET. Eighty-five per cent of seats in Ambedkar University are reserved for students who have passed class 12th from Delhi. She said that this time the candidates have also been given the option to change the priority in CUET.

Students who have not previously filled in the option of AUD in their preference can change it and fill in the option of AUD. In response to a question regarding the academic session, the VC said that there is a plan to start the new academic session on August 1.

Prof. Lather informed that this time applicants for CUET in UG and PG have placed AUD at fourth position among the top 10 universities in applications on NTA. She said that 4,72,357 applicants for UG and 1,92,750 applicants for PG have preferred AUD.

She said that despite AUD being a State University, it is a big deal that students have placed it at number four in the country in terms of priority options. Sharing the data regarding admissions with reporters, she said that in this academic session, AUD is also making admissions to 125 PhD programmes, including 18 UG programmes and 27 PG programmes on the basis of CUET. This time admission is to be done for 1,123 seats in UG and 1,399 seats in PG.

Competency Enhancement Course

Giving information about the Competency Enhancement courses, the VC said that this system has been started in 143 courses in 14 schools. She said that there is no age limit under this. Any working professional can join these courses as per their interest.

Establishment of 100 new AUD MRF in PhD

To promote research culture in the university, a new 100 AUD MRF has been established for PhD. Under this, arrangements have been made to give an allowance equal to UGC JRF per month to merit holders.

Provision of reservation

The VC said that reservation of one seat each has been kept in each programme under sports and CCA quota. The provision of reservation has also been kept for Defense, Kashmiri Displaced, PWD and Single Girl Child under supernumerary quota.

