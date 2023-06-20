Atishi explores UCL tie-up for MCD teachers

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Education minister Atishi during her visit to the University College London (UCL) on Monday discussed potential partnerships with UCL's teacher training programmes with school administrators from MCD primary schools. "Education has always been the priority of the Kejriwal-led government. After Delhi govt schools, now our focus is on MCD schools... In order to make MCD schools world-class education institutions, it is important for us to let MCD teachers explore the education trends across the world. Partnership with institutions like UCL will help us do so," she said. She emphasized the value of international exposure for school teachers, citing its significant contributions to strengthening the Delhi education model