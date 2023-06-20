Home Cities Delhi

BSES plans 50 lakh smart meters, contract next month

“The tendering process for the Smart Meter Project is currently underway and is slated to be finalised by July 2023.

BSES Discom is set to transform its electricity meters with AI-based smart meters. (Representational Image)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Power discom BSES is all set to go under digital transformation. In the next couple of years, the energy firm will transform its electricity meters with AI-based smart meters, it said. The tendering process has started that is expected to wrap up by next month.

“The tendering process for the Smart Meter Project is currently underway and is slated to be finalised by July 2023. The BSES plans to commence on-ground implementation in the September-December quarter of 2023, with a target to complete the deployment of 5 million smart meters by the FY 2024-25,” BSES said in a statement.

“These meters go beyond simply tracking usage; they enable users to understand consumption patterns, manage bills, make online payments, and engage with upcoming energy management resources. Essentially, it’s like having a remote control for your electricity needs,” the firm said.

Besides, these meters go beyond simply tracking usage. According to the discom, they will enable users to understand consumption patterns, manage bills, make online payments, and engage with upcoming energy management resources.

“Essentially, it’s like having a remote control for your electricity needs. By leveraging Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning, these smart meters will provide insights and analytics that would have been impossible to achieve otherwise. This translates to better services, prompt resolutions, and an active role for consumers in shaping the future of energy in Delhi,” the firm said.

The estimated investment for this project is expected to range between Rs 5,000 crore to Rs 6,000 crore, making it one of the most significant undertakings by BSES. The statement said BSES is partnering with several smart meter manufacturers and system integrators to ensure quality and reliability of the service.
Integrated with mobile applications, smart meters which include both pre and post-paid options will empower consumers by giving them unprecedented control over their energy consumption, the statement said.

BSES Rajdhani Power Limited and BSES Yamuna Power Limited are joint ventures between Reliance Infrastructure Limited and the Delhi government with a shareholding ratio of 51:49. The statement said these discoms ensure reliable power supply to five million consumers and 20 million residents in South, West, East, and Central Delhi. 

