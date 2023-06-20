Centre’s stand sought on plea against ban on FDC drugs

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court has sought the stand of the Centre on a petition by a pharmaceutical company challenging the government’s decision to ban the manufacture, sale and distribution for human use of certain Fixed Dose Combination (FDC) drugs.

FDC drugs are those which contain a combination of two or more active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) in a fixed ratio. While issuing notice on three petitions by Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd against the ban, the court directed the FDC drugs produced by the petitioners that are already in the distribution channel shall not be withdrawn and no coercive steps will be taken against them.

The petitioner was producing FDC drugs under the brand names Glencoff Q, Ascodex Dx Syrup, Ascoril-C Syrup and others, the court noted. The government had announced a ban on 14 FDC drugs on June 2 this year on the recommendations of an expert committee, saying there was “no therapeutic justification” for these medicines and they may involve “risk” to people.

The court clarified no fresh manufacture of the drugs would take place till July 3, the next date of hearing, and asked the petitioner to file the details of their stock as well as the medicines in circulation. “It is directed that the drugs which are already in the distribution channel shall not be withdrawn.

However, no fresh manufacture of the drug will take place till the next date of hearing. In addition, no coercive steps will be taken against the petitioner for the drugs which are already in the distribution channel,” ordered a vacation bench of Justices Jasmeet Singh and Vikas Mahajan last week.

The court also noted it had granted interim protection in 2018 to another pharmaceutical company for the drugs already in the distribution network in “somewhat similar circumstances”. It granted two weeks to the central government counsel to file a response to the petitions. The petitioner said it was manufacturing the FDC drugs in question for the last over 30 years.

It claimed the notification banning the FDCs only stated they may involve risk to human beings without specifying the reasons, extent and nature.

The banned drugs included those used for treating common infections, cough and fever -- combinations such as Nimesulide + Paracetamol dispersible tablets, Chlorpheniramine Maleate + Codeine Syrup, Pholcodine +Promethazine, Amoxicillin + Bromhexine and Bromhexine + Dextromethorphan + Ammonium Chloride + Menthol, Paracetamol + Bromhexine+ Phenylephrine + Chlorpheniramine + Guaiphenesin and Salbutamol + Bromhexine.

The expert committee had said there is “no therapeutic justification for this FDC (fixed dose combination) and the FDC may involve risk to human beings. Hence, in the larger public interest, it is necessary to prohibit the manufacture, sale or distribution of this FDC under section 26 A of the Drugs and Cosmetics Act, 1940. In view of the above, any kind of regulation or restriction to allow for any use in patients is not justifiable”.

What are FDC drugs?

FDC drugs are those which contain a combination of two or more active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) in a fixed ratio

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court has sought the stand of the Centre on a petition by a pharmaceutical company challenging the government’s decision to ban the manufacture, sale and distribution for human use of certain Fixed Dose Combination (FDC) drugs. FDC drugs are those which contain a combination of two or more active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) in a fixed ratio. While issuing notice on three petitions by Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd against the ban, the court directed the FDC drugs produced by the petitioners that are already in the distribution channel shall not be withdrawn and no coercive steps will be taken against them. The petitioner was producing FDC drugs under the brand names Glencoff Q, Ascodex Dx Syrup, Ascoril-C Syrup and others, the court noted. The government had announced a ban on 14 FDC drugs on June 2 this year on the recommendations of an expert committee, saying there was “no therapeutic justification” for these medicines and they may involve “risk” to people. googletag.cmd.push(function() { googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-1687167573941-0'); }); The court clarified no fresh manufacture of the drugs would take place till July 3, the next date of hearing, and asked the petitioner to file the details of their stock as well as the medicines in circulation. “It is directed that the drugs which are already in the distribution channel shall not be withdrawn. However, no fresh manufacture of the drug will take place till the next date of hearing. In addition, no coercive steps will be taken against the petitioner for the drugs which are already in the distribution channel,” ordered a vacation bench of Justices Jasmeet Singh and Vikas Mahajan last week. The court also noted it had granted interim protection in 2018 to another pharmaceutical company for the drugs already in the distribution network in “somewhat similar circumstances”. It granted two weeks to the central government counsel to file a response to the petitions. The petitioner said it was manufacturing the FDC drugs in question for the last over 30 years. It claimed the notification banning the FDCs only stated they may involve risk to human beings without specifying the reasons, extent and nature. The banned drugs included those used for treating common infections, cough and fever -- combinations such as Nimesulide + Paracetamol dispersible tablets, Chlorpheniramine Maleate + Codeine Syrup, Pholcodine +Promethazine, Amoxicillin + Bromhexine and Bromhexine + Dextromethorphan + Ammonium Chloride + Menthol, Paracetamol + Bromhexine+ Phenylephrine + Chlorpheniramine + Guaiphenesin and Salbutamol + Bromhexine. The expert committee had said there is “no therapeutic justification for this FDC (fixed dose combination) and the FDC may involve risk to human beings. Hence, in the larger public interest, it is necessary to prohibit the manufacture, sale or distribution of this FDC under section 26 A of the Drugs and Cosmetics Act, 1940. In view of the above, any kind of regulation or restriction to allow for any use in patients is not justifiable”. What are FDC drugs? FDC drugs are those which contain a combination of two or more active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) in a fixed ratio