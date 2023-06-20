‘CUET candidates who didn’t opt for DU can still do so’

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Candidates who did not select the Delhi University as a preference while registering for CUET-UG can still apply for admission to the university through its CSAS portal, a DU official said Monday.

Delhi University, Dean Admission, Haneet Gandhi also said students who opted for the ‘unreserved’ category during the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) registration can apply in the reserved category at the CSAS portal “if their certificate is ready”.

Gandhi said this during a webinar, the first in the admission 2023-24 series. The Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS(UG) -2023) was launched early this month and students who wish to get admission to DU are required to apply at the portal. The team of the admission branch briefed DU aspirants about the process of registration, admission and filling of forms during the webinar.

They also answered some of the questions of the aspirants. One such query was whether students can still apply for DU if they have not selected the varsity while filling out the preferences. Last year, only those students who opted for DU as one of their preferences were allowed to apply at the CSAS portal.

“If a candidate has not selected Delhi University as a preference while registering for CUET-UG can still apply for admission to the university through the varsity’s CSAS portal. Similarly, if a student has selected desired programmes, he/she can also apply for the programmes during phase II of the CUET,” Gandhi informed.

Another query was related to the change of categories, to which Gandhi replied: “One should not do that but if there is some issue with your certificate and now it is ready, you can opt for the reserved category. Except for PWD students, aspirants can change their categories while filling out the CSAS portal. However, after applying at the CSAS portal, you cannot change their categories.”

Asked whether students can change their mobile number and email ID used while they were applying for CUET, Gandhi said the students can mention alternate numbers but DU takes all the data from CUET and “consider only that one authentic”. So all the information is sent on that number only, she said.

NEW DELHI: Candidates who did not select the Delhi University as a preference while registering for CUET-UG can still apply for admission to the university through its CSAS portal, a DU official said Monday. Delhi University, Dean Admission, Haneet Gandhi also said students who opted for the ‘unreserved’ category during the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) registration can apply in the reserved category at the CSAS portal “if their certificate is ready”. Gandhi said this during a webinar, the first in the admission 2023-24 series. The Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS(UG) -2023) was launched early this month and students who wish to get admission to DU are required to apply at the portal. The team of the admission branch briefed DU aspirants about the process of registration, admission and filling of forms during the webinar. googletag.cmd.push(function() { googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-1687167573941-0'); }); They also answered some of the questions of the aspirants. One such query was whether students can still apply for DU if they have not selected the varsity while filling out the preferences. Last year, only those students who opted for DU as one of their preferences were allowed to apply at the CSAS portal. “If a candidate has not selected Delhi University as a preference while registering for CUET-UG can still apply for admission to the university through the varsity’s CSAS portal. Similarly, if a student has selected desired programmes, he/she can also apply for the programmes during phase II of the CUET,” Gandhi informed. Another query was related to the change of categories, to which Gandhi replied: “One should not do that but if there is some issue with your certificate and now it is ready, you can opt for the reserved category. Except for PWD students, aspirants can change their categories while filling out the CSAS portal. However, after applying at the CSAS portal, you cannot change their categories.” Asked whether students can change their mobile number and email ID used while they were applying for CUET, Gandhi said the students can mention alternate numbers but DU takes all the data from CUET and “consider only that one authentic”. So all the information is sent on that number only, she said.