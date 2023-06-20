DU Student had large stab wound in chest area, heart was pierced: FIR

Ujwal Jalali By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: As the 19-year-old Nikhil Chauhan was brought dead at Charak Palika Hospital, the medics said that he had an 8 cm long stab wound on his chest which might have even punctured his heart and led to his death. “Injury around 8*6*4 cm present 5 cm lateral to sternum 3rd and 4th Intercostals Space region,” the Medico-Legal Case (MLC) opined by doctors and mentioned in the FIR read.

It meant that the victim had a stab injury in the chest area and in between the 3rd and 4th column of his ribs. The father of the deceased also told this newspaper that his son was stabbed in his heart. The Delhi University student was allegedly stabbed to death on Sunday outside Aryabhatta College after he objected to his girlfriend being harassed by another student, police said.

The victim was a resident of Paschim Vihar and pursuing BA (Hons) in Political Science from the School of Open Learning, they said. The incident took place outside the college gate where a group of around four youths came on motorcycles and allegedly stabbed the victim in the chest, the police said.

The FIR was registered under sections 302 (murder) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code at the south campus police station. According to the FIR, exclusively accessed by this newspaper, soon after the incident, the police sent a crime team of southwest district police to the spot along with a team from Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL), Rohini. The body of Nikhil was then shifted to Safdarjung Hospital.

The forensic teams thoroughly scanned the area and the place near the wall of the college where two-wheelers were parked and found one black helmet. Along with it, the forensic team saw a pool of blood that laid strewn on a raw land. The police also found one white handkerchief which was drenched in blood. According to the FIR, the FSL team then took samples of blood from the road and stones.

