DU student murder: Nikhil’s father inconsolable;  a nice and calm boy, say friends

Seven assailants carried out the attack with ‘fool-proof planning’, say friends.

Published: 20th June 2023 08:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th June 2023 08:06 AM   |  A+A-

killing, death, murder, representational image, generic image, illustration

Image used for representational purposes. (Express Illustrations)

By Ujwal Jalali
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Nikhil Chauhan, the 19-year-old Delhi University student, who was brutally stabbed to death outside the gate of his college, wanted to become a model and had also featured in a music video a 
year back. “He wanted to become a model and had also recently received a call for a new project from Mumbai,” Sanjay Chauhan, the father of Nikhil, told this newspaper, as he broke down into tears soon after the cremation of his son at the Nigam Bodh Ghat on Monday evening.

His family and friends alleged that the process of cremation was also delayed by at least 90 minutes as the police did not provide a copy of the FIR which was to be submitted at the cremation ground. When asked about the incident, the father said, “Yesterday, I received a call from Nikhil’s friends that he has been stabbed by some people and taken to a hospital. When I then reached the hospital, he was already declared brought dead,” the father said.

It was learnt that the victim had entered into an argument with some people last week after they had allegedly misbehaved with his girlfriend. When this newspaper asked Nikhil’s father about it, he said that he was not aware of Nikhil having any female friend. “I did not know anything about the argument or the girl. Had I known, I would have......,” he broke down in tears before completing the sentence.

Nikhil’s friends said that he was a very nice and calm boy. “He used to always speak softly and never fought with anyone. Those who killed him were jealous of him,” said one of Nikhil’s friends. Though the police have arrested two people and identified two more suspects, Nikhil’s friends said there were seven assailants and they committed the murder with ‘fool-proof planning’.

“There were seven people, of which three were hiding their faces with masks. The vehicle they used did not have a number plate,” the friend said. The police is investigating the case from all angles and is yet to respond to the allegations levelled by Nikhil’s friends.

It was also alleged by them that the friends who took Nikhil to the hospital are still in police custody. However, DCP (southwest) Manoj C denied the allegation and said none of his friends were in police custody.

TAGS
Delhi Murder Delhi Crime Delhi University Murder
