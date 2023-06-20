Home Cities Delhi

Ex-Congress leader and retired IRS officer Preeta Harit joins BJP

Former IRS officer Preeta Harit joins BJP in New Delhi, Monday, June 19, 2023. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Former IRS officer Preeta Harit, who had unsuccessfully contested the 2019 Lok Sabha polls on a Congress ticket, joined the BJP on Monday in the presence of Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva and national vice president Baijayant Jay Panda.

Harit lost the 2019 elections from Agra and resigned from Congress recently. At a press conference, she said that she joined the BJP with a vision to take forward B R Ambedkar’s ideas to build a stronger nation.

Welcoming her, Panda said, “Preeta Harit’s familial and service history makes BJP the right place for her.” Her father worked in the Delhi government. Sachdeva stated that the BJP is inclined to work with those who have a drive to serve the society and Preeta Harit is one of them. 

“As someone experienced in working for the progress of the nation, the BJP is proud to work with her,” he added.

