Rain lashes National Capital, more likely today

The Met office is yet to announce a date for the arrival of monsoon in Delhi. Normally, the rain-bearing system reaches the capital by June 27.

Published: 20th June 2023 08:34 AM

Kartavya Path after the rainfall, which brought down the maximum temperature to 34.5 degree Celsius, 4 notches below normal. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Another spell of rain lashed Delhi on Monday under the influence of cyclone Biparjoy’s remnant, bringing down the maximum temperature to 34.5 degrees Celsius, four notches below normal.

The India Meteorological Department has predicted more rain over the next two days. Maximum temperatures are expected to remain below the 40-degree mark for the next four to five days.

The Safdarjung Observatory recorded 4.4 mm of rainfall on Monday. It has gauged 15.9 mm of rainfall against a normal of 31.1 mm so far, a deficit of 49 per cent. The IMD’s extended range model guidance shows an upswing in rains over northwest India in June last week.

The Met Office is yet to announce a date for the arrival of the monsoon in Delhi. Normally, the rain-bearing system reaches the capital by June 27.

The Safdarjung Observatory has not recorded any heatwave this year so far, with meteorologists attributing it to higher-than-usual western disturbances -- weather systems that originate in the Mediterranean region and bring unseasonal rainfall to northwest India -- this pre-monsoon season (March to May).

