Two more accused held for murder of two sisters over monetary dispute in RK Puram

DCP Manoj said the police received a call at 4:40 am in RK Puram Police Station saying that some people had shot the caller’s sisters at Ambedkar Basti.

Delhi police arrested three more accused persons in connection with the case where 2 women were shot dead in RK Puram area, over a money settlement issue on Monday. (ANI Photo)

NEW DELHI:  The Delhi Police have arrested two more people in connection to the murder of two sisters in the southwest Delhi RK Puram area, a senior police official informed. “We have arrested two more people, identified as Kishan alias Chaudhary (27) and Ganesh Swamy (39), in connection with the RK Puram murder case,” said Deputy Commissioner of Police (southwest) Manoj C.

Two sisters aged 29 and 30 years were shot dead in public view in southwest Delhi’s R K Puram area in the small hours of Sunday possibly over an argument on a loan given by their brother. Earlier, the police arrested three people, identified as Arjun, Michael, and Dev.

DCP Manoj said the police received a call at 4:40 am at RK Puram Police Station saying that some people had shot the caller’s sisters at Ambedkar Basti. The women, identified as Pinky (30) and Jyoti (29), were rushed to Safdarjung Hospital, where they later succumbed to injuries. Another official told this newspaper that the accused, Dev, used to work with the brother of the deceased women, Lalit, and borrowed some money from him.

“Last night, Lalit went to Sonu’s (where Dev was working) place to demand his money back, leading to a heated argument. Sonu and Dev later threatened Lalit. A few hours after this incident, Sonu, Dev, Arjun, Michael, and others gathered outside Lalit’s house, with Arjun leading the group,” the official said.

The accused pelted stones at Lalit’s house and broke the door with an iron rod. Seeing this, Lalit’s two sisters tried to intervene and diffuse the situation. However, the assailants pulled out pistols and started firing indiscriminately. Lalit fled the scene, while his two sisters sustained gunshot wounds and collapsed on the road.

