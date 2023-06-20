Two arrested, two on run for stabbing DU student in South Campus

Ujwal Jalali By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Two accused who stabbed a 19-year-old Delhi University student to death outside Aryabhatta College, South Campus, for objecting to his female friend being harassed by the accused have been arrested. The police have identified another two suspects who are at large.

As Nikhil Chauhan was brought dead to the Charak Palika hospital, doctors said that he was having an 8-cm-long stab wound in his chest, which could have punctured his heart. The father of the deceased student told this newspaper that his son was stabbed in the heart.

The two accused have been identified by cops as Rahul and Haroon (both 19). Rahul is a first-year student in the BA programme and Haroon is a school dropout. A forensic team found one black helmet from the murder spot and a white blood-soaked handkerchief. According to the FIR, the forensic team also took samples of blood from the road and also from stones.

DCP (southwest) Manoj C said a PCR call was received at the South Campus police station about Nikhil Chauhan being injured at Aryabhatta College. “On Sunday, the same student along with his three associates came around 12.30 pm. He met Nikhil outside the college gate and stabbed him in his chest,” said the DCP. Raj Kumar Chauhan, the uncle of the deceased, said that the family was informed about Nikhil by his friends.

