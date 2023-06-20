Home Cities Delhi

Two arrested, two on run for stabbing DU student in South Campus

As Nikhil Chauhan was brought dead to the Charak Palika hospital, doctors said that he was having an 8-cm-long stab wound in his chest, which could have punctured his heart.

Published: 20th June 2023 07:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th June 2023 07:51 AM   |  A+A-

crime, murder

Image used for representational purpose. (Express Illustration)

By Ujwal Jalali
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Two accused who stabbed a 19-year-old Delhi University student to death outside Aryabhatta College, South Campus, for objecting to his female friend being harassed by the accused have been arrested. The police have identified another two suspects who are at large.

As Nikhil Chauhan was brought dead to the Charak Palika hospital, doctors said that he was having an 8-cm-long stab wound in his chest, which could have punctured his heart. The father of the deceased student told this newspaper that his son was stabbed in the heart.

The two accused have been identified by cops as Rahul and Haroon (both 19). Rahul is a first-year student in the BA programme and Haroon is a school dropout.  A forensic team found one black helmet from the murder spot and a white blood-soaked handkerchief. According to the FIR, the forensic team also took samples of blood from the road and also from stones.

DCP (southwest) Manoj C said a PCR call was received at the South Campus police station about Nikhil Chauhan being injured at Aryabhatta College. “On Sunday, the same student along with his three associates came around 12.30 pm. He met Nikhil outside the college gate and stabbed him in his chest,” said the DCP. Raj Kumar Chauhan, the uncle of the deceased, said that the family was informed about Nikhil by his friends. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Delhi Crime Delhi Murder Delhi University Murder
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp