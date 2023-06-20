Home Cities Delhi

Vigilance show cause notices to seven PWD officials over Delhi CM's house redo

According to the notices, the residential complex of the Kejriwal has been constructed in violation of his entitlements.

Published: 20th June 2023 08:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th June 2023 08:19 AM   |  A+A-

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal addresses the media, in New Delhi.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. (Photo | PTI)

By Ashish Srivastava
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The Directorate of Vigilance issued show cause notices to seven Public Works Department (PWD) officials on Monday in connection with the ongoing probe of the alleged splurge of public money in renovating Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s residence, officials said.

The engineers, which include one superintendent engineer, three chief engineers, two executive engineers and one assistant engineer from different sections, have been accused of ‘subverting the rules’ laid down by the Centre during the reconstruction of CM’s residence. 

The summon of notice has been issued by YVVJ Rajasekhar, secretary (vigilance), who is engaged in a tussle with the city government over various issues and the AAP government has initiated a probe against him through a committee constituted under the Delhi Legislative Assembly. 

The move came a week after Rajasekhar was summoned by the Delhi Assembly committee and is expected to alleviate the ongoing tussle. “...it is noticed that the PWD Engineers instead of following Rules and Regulations prescribed for General Pool Accommodation Rules notified by MOUD vide notification dated 02.07.2017 have built up a construction beyond the norms for which the Chief Minister of UT is not eligible,” a notice copy read.

The notices asked the PWD officials to explain their version “as all such acts have been done by them in gross violation of General Financial Rules, CPWD Manual and CVC guidelines”, the officials added.
PWD officials recorded on files of the department that as per the requirement of the chief minister, changes have been made in the drawings of the interiors, which resulted in deviation in total work done and sanctioned amount, the notice said.

