Applications for round-the-clock shops must not face red tape: LG V K Saxena

The exemptions under Sections 14, 15 and 16 of the Act are given to establishments engaged in providing essential services to the people.

Published: 21st June 2023 09:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st June 2023 09:50 AM   |  A+A-

Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena.

Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena. (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: L-G V K Saxena has directed the Delhi government to develop a ‘single-window system’ for approving applications regarding round-the-clock operations of shops and commercial establishments in the city, Raj Niwas officials said on Tuesday.

According to the officials, the single-window system will simplify procedures related to registration, amendment and exemption of establishments by bringing various approvals on one platform. It will help reduce the time taken for getting the approval and make the process smoother for applicants, they said.

Saxena directed the Labour Department to expeditiously develop the system as an integrated portal for approving applications related to shops and business establishments proposing to operate 24x7 across Delhi, they said.

However, the Labour Department is duty-bound to observe strict adherence to the stipulated timelines for the disposal of pending as well as fresh applications, according to a note by the department. Recently, Saxena approved a file proposing such exemptions to 155 establishments.

The efforts also aim at providing a fillip to the much desired ‘nightlife’ in the national capital, the official said while stressing the need for making the targeted segment of entrepreneurs and business establishments aware of the guidelines and standard procedure to apply for exemptions under the Delhi Shops and Establishments Act, 1954.  

The exemptions under Sections 14, 15 and 16 of the Act are given to establishments engaged in providing essential services to the people. These sectors include E-commerce, grocery stores, hospitality, airport services, cargo services, cold storage and warehouses, security services and other similar services.

The L-G also asked the department for developing a feedback module to identify hitches in the whole process and provide resolution to the same on a real-time basis.

