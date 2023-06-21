City’s first ‘skin bank’ to come up at Safdarjung Hospital

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Safdarjung Hospital on Tuesday opened Delhi’s first skin bank where the deceased donor can donate their skin which will be further provided to needy patients. The Skin Bank was inaugurated by Medical Superintendent Dr BL Sherwal who called it a momentous occasion.

“Skin bank is a bank where deceased donors can donate their skin. This donated skin will be very helpful in treating burns, especially patients with extensive burns and with other wounds,” said Dr Sherwal.

“It is a feather in the cap of the hospital and a significant achievement,” he added.

Dr Shalabh, Head of Department (HOD) Burns & Plastic Surgery said that the donated skin will bring down the mortality rate in patients who suffered severe burn injuries increasing their chances of survival.

“Around 7 to 10 million people sustain burns every year in India. Out of these 1.4 lakhs lives are lost and 1.5 lakh people develop various deformities. So, the problem is huge and hence we need to tackle it. The cadaveric skin will decrease the mortality and increase the survival rate in these patients and improves the outcome, lessens hospitals stay and the overall cost of treatment,” he added.

The doctors said that the skin can be donated by any deceased person within six hours of the death and then will be processed in the skin bank and stored and further provided to needy patients.

Skin can be stored for three to five years and no blood group or any other matching is required, they added.“Any donor skin can be used in any patient. There is no need for immunosuppressants and steroids in the post-operative period,” Dr Shalabh said.

NEW DELHI: Safdarjung Hospital on Tuesday opened Delhi’s first skin bank where the deceased donor can donate their skin which will be further provided to needy patients. The Skin Bank was inaugurated by Medical Superintendent Dr BL Sherwal who called it a momentous occasion. “Skin bank is a bank where deceased donors can donate their skin. This donated skin will be very helpful in treating burns, especially patients with extensive burns and with other wounds,” said Dr Sherwal. “It is a feather in the cap of the hospital and a significant achievement,” he added. Dr Shalabh, Head of Department (HOD) Burns & Plastic Surgery said that the donated skin will bring down the mortality rate in patients who suffered severe burn injuries increasing their chances of survival. “Around 7 to 10 million people sustain burns every year in India. Out of these 1.4 lakhs lives are lost and 1.5 lakh people develop various deformities. So, the problem is huge and hence we need to tackle it. The cadaveric skin will decrease the mortality and increase the survival rate in these patients and improves the outcome, lessens hospitals stay and the overall cost of treatment,” he added. The doctors said that the skin can be donated by any deceased person within six hours of the death and then will be processed in the skin bank and stored and further provided to needy patients. Skin can be stored for three to five years and no blood group or any other matching is required, they added.“Any donor skin can be used in any patient. There is no need for immunosuppressants and steroids in the post-operative period,” Dr Shalabh said.