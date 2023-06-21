Home Cities Delhi

City’s first ‘skin bank’ to come up at Safdarjung Hospital

The Skin Bank was inaugurated by Medical Superintendent Dr BL Sherwal who called it a momentous occasion.

Published: 21st June 2023 07:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st June 2023 07:43 AM   |  A+A-

Safdarjung Hospital

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Safdarjung Hospital on Tuesday opened Delhi’s first skin bank where the deceased donor can donate their skin which will be further provided to needy patients. The Skin Bank was inaugurated by Medical Superintendent Dr BL Sherwal who called it a momentous occasion.

“Skin bank is a bank where deceased donors can donate their skin. This donated skin will be very helpful in treating burns, especially patients with extensive burns and with other wounds,” said Dr Sherwal.
“It is a feather in the cap of the hospital and a significant achievement,” he added.

Dr Shalabh, Head of Department (HOD) Burns & Plastic Surgery said that the donated skin will bring down the mortality rate in patients who suffered severe burn injuries increasing their chances of survival.

“Around 7 to 10 million people sustain burns every year in India. Out of these 1.4 lakhs lives are lost and   1.5 lakh people develop various deformities. So, the problem is huge and hence we need to tackle it. The cadaveric skin will decrease the mortality and increase the survival rate in these patients and improves the outcome, lessens hospitals stay and the overall cost of treatment,” he added.

The doctors said that the skin can be donated by any deceased person within six hours of the death and then will be processed in the skin bank and stored and further provided to needy patients.

Skin can be stored for three to five years and no blood group or any other matching is required, they added.“Any donor skin can be used in any patient. There is no need for immunosuppressants and steroids in the post-operative period,” Dr Shalabh said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Skin Bank Safdarjung Hospital Dr BL Sherwal
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp