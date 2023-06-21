Home Cities Delhi

Expert teams to tackle heatwave deaths

The National Action Plan on heat-related Illnesses, prepared by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare was released in July 2021.

Published: 21st June 2023 08:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st June 2023 08:16 AM   |  A+A-

heatwave-heatstroke

Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)

By Kavita Bajeli-Datt
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: With nine more people dying in Bihar in the past 48 hours due to severe heatwave conditions in many states, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Tuesday asked a team of experts to visit the affected areas in the two states. The minister chaired a high-level meeting on public health preparedness for heatwave management across the country.

The experts to be dispatched to parts of UP and Bihar are drawn from the health ministry, Indian Council of Medical Research, and National Disaster Management Authority. Mandaviya also directed the ICMR to conduct research on how to minimise the effects of heatwaves on health, with specific short, medium and long-term action plans.

The minister said the Centre has taken timely measures ahead of the summer season to address heatwave-related illnesses. The ministry had advised the states to review health preparedness in terms of essential medicines, intravenous fluids, ORS and drinking water. The National Action Plan on Heat-Related Illnesses was also shared with all the states.

Mandaviya was briefed on the status of heatwaves in various states and the preparedness of Central agencies. It was apprised that daily surveillance of heat-related illnesses under the National Programme on Climate Change and Human Health has been ensured in all states.

The National Action Plan on heat-related Illnesses, prepared by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare was released in July 2021. It outlines the standard operating procedures for the surveillance of heatstroke cases with a preparedness plan before and during the summer season.

UP, Bihar worst hit

UP’s Ballia district hospital has reported 68 deaths due to a heatwave in five days till Monday.
In Bihar, 5 casualties were reported from Bhojpur, 3 in Arwal and one in Jehanabad in two days.
Health Ministry sending experts drawn from ICMR and NDMA

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
heatwave heat-related illnesses Mansukh Mandaviya
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp