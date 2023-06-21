Home Cities Delhi

Kejriwal’s bungalow much bigger than what he is eligible for: BJP

However, Kejriwal’s bungalow is much bigger than what he is eligible for, according to the guidelines of the ministry of housing and urban affairs, Sachdeva said.

Published: 21st June 2023 09:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st June 2023 09:37 AM   |  A+A-

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal during a press conference on Thursday | Express

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The BJP on Tuesday sought to know from the Delhi government how Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal got the type of official accommodation for which he is allegedly not even eligible. Delhi BJP chief Virendra Sachdeva said the national capital Delhi being a Union Territory, its chief minister is eligible only for Type VII accommodation. However, Kejriwal’s bungalow is much bigger than what he is eligible for, according to the guidelines of the Ministry of housing and urban affairs, Sachdeva said.

Citing a show cause notice issued by the Directorate of Vigilance to the Public Works Department engineers, he said, “We want to know who asked the PWD to carry out renovations and expansion of the CM bungalow without any proper tender and budgetary provisions.” “The PWD had initially issued a proposal only for the renovation and beautification of the bungalow, but they constructed an entirely new bungalow,” he alleged.

Sachdeva said the PWD increased the cost of renovation work at Kejriwal’s official residence from Rs 7.62 crore to Rs 33.20 crore “without any sanction”.The notice said PWD officials recorded on files of the department that changes made in the drawings of the interiors as per the requirement of the CM resulted in deviation in the total work done and sanctioned amount.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Arvind Kejriwal BJP CM bungalow
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp