Kejriwal’s bungalow much bigger than what he is eligible for: BJP

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The BJP on Tuesday sought to know from the Delhi government how Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal got the type of official accommodation for which he is allegedly not even eligible. Delhi BJP chief Virendra Sachdeva said the national capital Delhi being a Union Territory, its chief minister is eligible only for Type VII accommodation. However, Kejriwal’s bungalow is much bigger than what he is eligible for, according to the guidelines of the Ministry of housing and urban affairs, Sachdeva said. Citing a show cause notice issued by the Directorate of Vigilance to the Public Works Department engineers, he said, “We want to know who asked the PWD to carry out renovations and expansion of the CM bungalow without any proper tender and budgetary provisions.” “The PWD had initially issued a proposal only for the renovation and beautification of the bungalow, but they constructed an entirely new bungalow,” he alleged. Sachdeva said the PWD increased the cost of renovation work at Kejriwal’s official residence from Rs 7.62 crore to Rs 33.20 crore “without any sanction”.The notice said PWD officials recorded on files of the department that changes made in the drawings of the interiors as per the requirement of the CM resulted in deviation in the total work done and sanctioned amount.