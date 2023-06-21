Home Cities Delhi

Now, cabs running on clean fuel can ply for 15 yrs

Transport minister Kailash Gahlot says move will give relief to thousands of taxi drivers

Published: 21st June 2023 08:37 AM

Kailash Gahlot

Delhi Transport minister Kailash Gahlot (File | PTI)

By Anup Verma
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: In a major relief to thousands of taxi owners across the national capital, the Transport Department has directed that all taxis plying on CNG or other clean fuels and possessing a contract carriage permit will now have their permit validity extended to 15 years.

However, this extension is subject to the fulfilment of all other prescribed conditions as stipulated in the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988, Central Motor Vehicles Rules (CMVR), 1989, and Delhi Motor Vehicles Rules (DMVR), 1993, it said.

Delhi Transport minister Kailash Gahlot said the move will help thousands of taxi drivers who will be able to ply their CNG vehicles for a total of 15 years now.  “It is an initiative towards providing cleaner modes of transportation while ensuring the welfare and convenience of taxi owners and operators in the city,” he said.

The decision to extend the permit validity comes after a careful observation by the department, which revealed a disparity in the duration of permits among various categories of taxis operating under the contract carriage permit in Delhi. Until now, taxis registered under the City Taxi Scheme 2015 with DL1RT had a permit validity of only 8 years. In contrast, all other taxis, including black and yellow cabs, enjoyed a validity of 15 years, which corresponds to the vehicle’s age as defined by the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988, it said.

“This discrepancy prompted the Transport department to rectify the situation and ensure fair treatment for all taxi owners in the region. The move to extend the permit validity to 15 years for taxis running on CNG or clean fuels is seen as a positive step toward promoting environmentally friendly transportation options and reducing pollution levels in the city,” the statement said.

