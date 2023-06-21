Home Cities Delhi

PM Modi to preside at closing ceremony of DU centenary celebrations

The university has decided to organise an event to mark the conclusion of the centenary celebrations, an official of the university said.

Published: 21st June 2023 08:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st June 2023 08:09 AM   |  A+A-

Delhi University.(File Photo)

By Ifrah Mufti
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: With Prime Minister Narendra Modi's assent to Delhi University’s (DU) invitation, the PM will be the chief guest at the closing ceremony of DU’s centenary celebrations on June 30, officials said on Tuesday. The centenary year of the university began on May 1, 2022, on the occasion of the university’s foundation day and several events were organised throughout the year.

“PM Narendra Modi will attend the closing ceremony of the centenary celebrations as the chief guest on June 30,” the official said on Tuesday. From May 1 onwards, the university planned year-long celebrations, including commemorations as well as long-term plans such as the construction of hostels, new buildings and starting new courses. Registrar of the University of Delhi, Vikas Gupta, while speaking to this newspaper, said, “We have just received the confirmation in the evening. Now, we will begin with the preparations. It will be a big job for all of us.”When asked if it will be the first time when any PM has visited the university before, Gupta said, “To the best of my knowledge, it will be after 30 years approximately when the PM of India will be visiting Delhi University.”

The university has decided to organise an event to mark the conclusion of the centenary celebrations, an official of the university said. The year witnessed the organisation and creation of some documentaries on the University, its history through light and sound shows, the launch of DU Studio, Litfests, book melas, organisation of various seminars, conferences, workshops and lecture series on the international level and other similar activities.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Narendra Modi Delhi University centenary Vikas Gupta
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp