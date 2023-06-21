PM Modi to preside at closing ceremony of DU centenary celebrations

Ifrah Mufti By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: With Prime Minister Narendra Modi's assent to Delhi University’s (DU) invitation, the PM will be the chief guest at the closing ceremony of DU’s centenary celebrations on June 30, officials said on Tuesday. The centenary year of the university began on May 1, 2022, on the occasion of the university’s foundation day and several events were organised throughout the year.

“PM Narendra Modi will attend the closing ceremony of the centenary celebrations as the chief guest on June 30,” the official said on Tuesday. From May 1 onwards, the university planned year-long celebrations, including commemorations as well as long-term plans such as the construction of hostels, new buildings and starting new courses. Registrar of the University of Delhi, Vikas Gupta, while speaking to this newspaper, said, “We have just received the confirmation in the evening. Now, we will begin with the preparations. It will be a big job for all of us.”When asked if it will be the first time when any PM has visited the university before, Gupta said, “To the best of my knowledge, it will be after 30 years approximately when the PM of India will be visiting Delhi University.”

The university has decided to organise an event to mark the conclusion of the centenary celebrations, an official of the university said. The year witnessed the organisation and creation of some documentaries on the University, its history through light and sound shows, the launch of DU Studio, Litfests, book melas, organisation of various seminars, conferences, workshops and lecture series on the international level and other similar activities.

