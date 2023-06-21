Home Cities Delhi

‘We’re apprehensive since monsoon is around the corner’

The trauma in which the residents have been living is beyond imagination.

Published: 21st June 2023 08:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st June 2023 08:32 AM   |  A+A-

Amarendra Jha, president of SVA

By Amit Pandey
Express News Service

Amarendra Jha, president of SVA speaks with Amit Pandey regarding the plight of residents of the Signature View Apartment in Mukherjee Nagar.

Excerpts:

What are the major problems being faced by residents?

We were allotted these flats in 2012. Soon after moving in, residents started reporting the falling of portions of the building. First, we thought they are isolated cases. However, when similar issues were reported by other residents we realised there were serious issues with the quality of construction. The trauma in which the residents have been living is beyond imagination.

Did you meet officials for help?

We have had several meetings with senior DDA officials and the L-G in this regard. After a meeting held on June 14, 2023 under L-G’s chairmanship, we met with L-G Vinai Saxena to express gratitude for his assurances to us. He had already assured us that DDA will redevelop the entire apartment complex in a time-bound manner.

What happened in the June 14 meeting?

The DDA approved two options for rehabilitation. The affected residents must either select the ‘buy back’ option or ‘reconstruction with rent’.

What decision has been taken by the residents?

It’s been almost five months since the L-G’s order for the rehabilitation of the residents. However, there is still ambiguity about when the process will begin. The monsoon is near and we are fearful of untoward incidents.

What is your future course of action?

Currently, we are waiting for the final approved offer and draft agreement from DDA. Then, we will hold a GBM and try to bring the residents on the same page.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Amarendra Jha monsoon
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp