‘We’re apprehensive since monsoon is around the corner’

Amit Pandey By

Express News Service

Amarendra Jha, president of SVA speaks with Amit Pandey regarding the plight of residents of the Signature View Apartment in Mukherjee Nagar.

Excerpts:

What are the major problems being faced by residents?

We were allotted these flats in 2012. Soon after moving in, residents started reporting the falling of portions of the building. First, we thought they are isolated cases. However, when similar issues were reported by other residents we realised there were serious issues with the quality of construction. The trauma in which the residents have been living is beyond imagination.

Did you meet officials for help?

We have had several meetings with senior DDA officials and the L-G in this regard. After a meeting held on June 14, 2023 under L-G’s chairmanship, we met with L-G Vinai Saxena to express gratitude for his assurances to us. He had already assured us that DDA will redevelop the entire apartment complex in a time-bound manner.

What happened in the June 14 meeting?

The DDA approved two options for rehabilitation. The affected residents must either select the ‘buy back’ option or ‘reconstruction with rent’.

What decision has been taken by the residents?

It’s been almost five months since the L-G’s order for the rehabilitation of the residents. However, there is still ambiguity about when the process will begin. The monsoon is near and we are fearful of untoward incidents.

What is your future course of action?

Currently, we are waiting for the final approved offer and draft agreement from DDA. Then, we will hold a GBM and try to bring the residents on the same page.

