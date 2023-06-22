Home Cities Delhi

AAP to hold protest in Noida against power cuts in the state 

The agitation is scheduled at the time when 76 deaths have been reported in UP's Ballia, amid heatwave with state government flagging power outage as one of the factors reponsible for the condition. 

Published: 22nd June 2023 07:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd June 2023 07:45 AM   |  A+A-

electricity, power, grid, discoms

Image used for representational purpose. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Wednesday said it will hold a demonstration in Noida on Thursday to protest against power cuts in Uttar Pradesh amid sweltering heat in the state.

The agitation is scheduled at a time when 76 deaths have taken place in the last seven days in Ballia district of eastern UP amid heatwave conditions in the region, with a state government official flagging power outages as one of the factors responsible for the worsening condition of patients before they were brought to the hospital.

AAP’s Gautam Buddh Nagar unit president Bhupendra Singh Jadaun said his party will hold a protest at the Noida city magistrate’s office.“There’s sweltering heat in UP which is causing difficulty to people and to make matters worse there are major power outages because of which many people have died. However, the state government is not taking any step towards fixing the problem,” Jadaun said.

Earlier, a survey by LocalCircles showed that 94 per cent of residents of the state have experienced power outages in June. Also, 65 per cent of those surveyed in UP are facing outages three or more times on average each day, it claimed.

Meanwhile, amid the rise in deaths at the Ballia district hospital, a UP health department official flagged power cuts among the factors responsible for the worsening condition of the patients before they were brought there. Dr A K Singh, a member of the committee sent to the district to ascertain the cause of death, said the deaths at the hospital were primarily due to conditions related to old age.

94% of residents in UP faced outages in June: Survey

A survey by LocalCircles showed that 94 % of residents of UP experienced power outages in June. 65 % of those surveyed faced outages three or more times on average each day, it said

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
aapUttar PradeshNoidapower outage
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp