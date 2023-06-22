BJP asks L-G to seek report on ‘dysfunctional’ panic buttons

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi unit of the BJP on Wednesday wrote to Lt. Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena urging him to seek a report on the allegedly dysfunctional panic buttons in public transport vehicles and cabs in Delhi. Virendra Sachdeva, the party president, claimed that of late, they have been getting complaints that the panic buttons installed in cabs and buses are not working. “We conducted an inquiry and it was confirmed that the panic buttons are not working,” he said.

The letter said that after they carried out a media demonstration, transport minister Kailash Gahlot countered that the system is working.“However, when the facts were rechecked again last Sunday before live media, it was clear that no government help comes on pressing the buttons,” Sachdeva said. He said this was not only an issue concerning the safety of women and minors, but the transport department was also involved in a financial scam worth hundreds of crores.

