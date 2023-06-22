Home Cities Delhi

Capital’s markets to go online with Dilli Bazaar portal launch

The portal will give a significant boost to the renowned local shops in various markets of Delhi, offering search options by market, shop name, and product category.

Published: 22nd June 2023

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The markets in the national capital will soon get a digital platform to reach out to customers across the country and worldwide with the launch of Dilli Bazaar e-portal, which will feature 10,000 vendors in its initial phase, a statement said on Wednesday.

The Delhi government is in the final stages of launching the platform, which will soon be available to sellers, the statement said, claiming it to be the first such portal in India.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal chaired a high-level review meeting to assess the progress of the Dilli Bazaar Project on Wednesday. Industries Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj and other senior officials were also present at the meeting.

Within six months of its launch, the Delhi government aims to bring over one lakh shops in Delhi to the Dilli Bazaar portal, offering them a 24x7 digital storefront.The government plans to develop a unique virtual experience that allows users to explore Delhi’s iconic as well as local markets and browse through the products on offer, the statement said. The portal will have a dedicated team responsible for complete branding solutions, including visiting the markets.

Emphasising the “Go Local” motto, customers on this platform will be able to search for products, markets, sellers, and geographical areas to discover the unique markets of Delhi, each with its distinctive branding, the statement added.The portal will give a significant boost to the renowned local shops in various markets of Delhi, offering search options by market, shop name, and product category.

Regardless of whether they have GST numbers or not, all shopkeepers in Delhi will be allowed to register on the portal. Each seller will have a personalised digital storefront on the portal, listing their products.

Dilli Bazaar plans to go beyond being just an e-commerce platform by introducing virtual market tours. Customers and visitors will be able to view market streets and shops, making their purchasing more convenient.The portal shall also be Open Network for Digital Commerce enabled. It will enable a similar kind of flexibility in e-commerce like the UPI has in e-payments.

Gandhi Nagar market to be a ‘grand garment hub’

Delhi govt has announced plans to develop Gandhi Nagar market as a “grand garment hub”.  “Kejriwal Government is committed to transforming Gandhi Nagar into a prestigious ‘grand Garment Hub’. This is aimed at boosting the economy and generating employment opportunities,” the govt said in a statement.

