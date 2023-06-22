Home Cities Delhi

Dehradun-bound IndiGo flight makes emergency landing in Delhi due to engine failure

DGCA is yet to issue a clarification on the exact reason that led to the air turnback of the fight.

Published: 22nd June 2023 07:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd June 2023 07:45 AM   |  A+A-

IndiGo

IndiGo flight (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A Dehradun-bound IndiGo flight carrying 108 passengers made an emergency landing at the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) airport on Wednesday after it developed a technical snag, according to officials. The flight landed safely and no one was injured in the incident, police said.

“IndiGo flight 6E 2134 from Delhi to Dehradun returned to its origin due to a technical issue. The pilot informed the ATC as per procedure and requested a priority landing,” the airline said in a statement.“The aircraft landed safely in Delhi and will be back in operation after necessary maintenance. We regret the inconvenience caused to the passengers,” it said.

IndiGo officials refuted reports claiming the emergency landing was due to an engine failure. The flight was originally scheduled to take off from Terminal 2 of the IGI airport at 2:10 pm but it departed at 2:36 pm, they said.

A Delhi Police official said 108 passengers were onboard the Dehradun-bound Indigo flight that took off from the IGI airport. Later, the aircraft made an emergency landing at the Delhi airport due to a technical issue, he said.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) is yet to issue a clarification on the exact reason that led to the air turnback of the fight.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
delhiDGCADehradunEmergency Landing Indigo flight
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp