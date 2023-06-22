Delhi HC seeks Jamia's stand on plea against religion-based reservation

Jaison Wilson By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Delhi HC has sought the stand of Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) on a plea against the varsity’s decision to implement religion-based reservation in teaching and non-teaching positions while abolishing the quota for SC and ST categories.

A vacation bench of Justice Vikas Mahajan, in the recent order, observed that the matter required consideration and asked JMI and the Centre to file their response to the petition in three weeks’ time.

Petitioners Ram Niwas Singh and Sanjay Kumar Meena, who belong to SC and ST communities, respectively, were approaching the high court after Jamia advertised 241 non-teaching posts, and contended that the exclusion of SC/ST category candidates from reservation policy was a “wrong” committed against the constitutional mandate.

While clarifying that it is not staying the recruitment process, the court directed one post each be kept vacant for the petitioners under the categories they have applied for pursuant to the advertisement.

“It appears that the matter requires consideration. Issue notice. Let counter affidavit be filed within three weeks. In the meanwhile, the Respondent University is directed to keep one post vacant for the petitioners in each category [i.e. –(i) Assistant Registrar, (ii) Section Officer and (iii) LDC (lower division clerk)], under which they have applied,” read the order. “It is clarified that the recruitment process, as such, has not been stayed,” the court said.

Representing the petitioners, Senior advocate Arun Bhardwaj argued that the advertisement for 241 non-teaching posts, issued in April, was contrary to the constitutional scheme of reservation as well as the Jamia Milia Islamia Act which mandates the university shall be open to all classes, castes, and creed.As per the plea, the JMI was a central university, and the resolution for abrogating the SC and ST reservation has never received the assent of the Visitor- the President of India. It has also not been published in the official gazette or laid before the two houses of Parliament.

Earlier, the petitioners informed the court that JMI has begun the recruitment process for the advertised posts and they would suffer grave prejudice and irreparable hardship if the process is concluded.

The petition has emphasised that the Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions had in October last year prescribed suitable action to provide for reservation for Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes and Other Backward Classes in the services of the autonomous bodies/institutions including universities which are receiving grants-in-aid from the Government of India.

NEW DELHI: Delhi HC has sought the stand of Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) on a plea against the varsity’s decision to implement religion-based reservation in teaching and non-teaching positions while abolishing the quota for SC and ST categories. A vacation bench of Justice Vikas Mahajan, in the recent order, observed that the matter required consideration and asked JMI and the Centre to file their response to the petition in three weeks’ time. Petitioners Ram Niwas Singh and Sanjay Kumar Meena, who belong to SC and ST communities, respectively, were approaching the high court after Jamia advertised 241 non-teaching posts, and contended that the exclusion of SC/ST category candidates from reservation policy was a “wrong” committed against the constitutional mandate.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); While clarifying that it is not staying the recruitment process, the court directed one post each be kept vacant for the petitioners under the categories they have applied for pursuant to the advertisement. “It appears that the matter requires consideration. Issue notice. Let counter affidavit be filed within three weeks. In the meanwhile, the Respondent University is directed to keep one post vacant for the petitioners in each category [i.e. –(i) Assistant Registrar, (ii) Section Officer and (iii) LDC (lower division clerk)], under which they have applied,” read the order. “It is clarified that the recruitment process, as such, has not been stayed,” the court said. Representing the petitioners, Senior advocate Arun Bhardwaj argued that the advertisement for 241 non-teaching posts, issued in April, was contrary to the constitutional scheme of reservation as well as the Jamia Milia Islamia Act which mandates the university shall be open to all classes, castes, and creed.As per the plea, the JMI was a central university, and the resolution for abrogating the SC and ST reservation has never received the assent of the Visitor- the President of India. It has also not been published in the official gazette or laid before the two houses of Parliament. Earlier, the petitioners informed the court that JMI has begun the recruitment process for the advertised posts and they would suffer grave prejudice and irreparable hardship if the process is concluded. The petition has emphasised that the Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions had in October last year prescribed suitable action to provide for reservation for Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes and Other Backward Classes in the services of the autonomous bodies/institutions including universities which are receiving grants-in-aid from the Government of India.