L-G flags delay in framing rules for social audit of PDS

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Delhi L-G V K Saxena has flagged a “delay” by the AAP dispensation in framing rules for conducting a social audit into the functioning of the public distribution system and fair price shops, his office sources said on Wednesday.

In a note on a file related to the matter, the L-G has asked Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to personally ensure the quick completion of the process of notification of the rules to safeguard the public interest.

Reacting to it, sources in the AAP government said it would have been better had the L-G “concentrated on law and order, which is his primary job” rather than “issuing daily press releases against the elected government and creating hurdles”.

According to the sources in the L-G’s office, even after 10 years of the National Food Security Act (NFSA), 2013, Delhi is yet to frame rules for conducting a ‘social audit’ into the functioning of the public distribution system and fair price shops.

These rules under sub-section 2 of section 40 of the NFSA provide for mandatory social audit so as to ensure transparency and accountability in the distribution of rations obtained under the Act and the PDS.

The secretary of the Department of Food and Public Distribution, Union Ministry of Consumer Affairs, sent a communication dated June 1 to the Delhi chief secretary, mentioning that the Delhi govt is yet to notify the rules for the social audit.

The communication said it had been decided by the ministry to withhold the central assistance if the rules are not framed and notified by the GNCTD by June 30.

In addition to this, the Parliamentary Committee on Subordinate Legislation, which has members of political parties, including the opposition, in its periodical review, took a serious view on the delay in notification of the rules and has given an extension of time till June 30, the sources said.

Following these developments, the Delhi government sent the file to the L-G on June 6, seeking approval for notifying the rules, they claimed. The L-G has approved the proposal for publishing the draft rules and inviting public suggestions and comments.

‘Rules not framed 10 years after NFSA’

According to sources in L-G’s office, even after 10 years of the National Food Security Act (NFSA), 2013, Delhi is yet to frame rules for conducting a ‘social audit’ into the functioning of the public distribution system and fair price shops. These rules under sub-section 2 of section 40 of the NFSA provide for social audit to ensure transparency and accountability in distribution of rations obtained under the Act and the PDS

NEW DELHI: Delhi L-G V K Saxena has flagged a “delay” by the AAP dispensation in framing rules for conducting a social audit into the functioning of the public distribution system and fair price shops, his office sources said on Wednesday. In a note on a file related to the matter, the L-G has asked Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to personally ensure the quick completion of the process of notification of the rules to safeguard the public interest. Reacting to it, sources in the AAP government said it would have been better had the L-G “concentrated on law and order, which is his primary job” rather than “issuing daily press releases against the elected government and creating hurdles”.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); According to the sources in the L-G’s office, even after 10 years of the National Food Security Act (NFSA), 2013, Delhi is yet to frame rules for conducting a ‘social audit’ into the functioning of the public distribution system and fair price shops. These rules under sub-section 2 of section 40 of the NFSA provide for mandatory social audit so as to ensure transparency and accountability in the distribution of rations obtained under the Act and the PDS. The secretary of the Department of Food and Public Distribution, Union Ministry of Consumer Affairs, sent a communication dated June 1 to the Delhi chief secretary, mentioning that the Delhi govt is yet to notify the rules for the social audit. The communication said it had been decided by the ministry to withhold the central assistance if the rules are not framed and notified by the GNCTD by June 30. In addition to this, the Parliamentary Committee on Subordinate Legislation, which has members of political parties, including the opposition, in its periodical review, took a serious view on the delay in notification of the rules and has given an extension of time till June 30, the sources said. Following these developments, the Delhi government sent the file to the L-G on June 6, seeking approval for notifying the rules, they claimed. The L-G has approved the proposal for publishing the draft rules and inviting public suggestions and comments. ‘Rules not framed 10 years after NFSA’ According to sources in L-G’s office, even after 10 years of the National Food Security Act (NFSA), 2013, Delhi is yet to frame rules for conducting a ‘social audit’ into the functioning of the public distribution system and fair price shops. These rules under sub-section 2 of section 40 of the NFSA provide for social audit to ensure transparency and accountability in distribution of rations obtained under the Act and the PDS