Man stays at five-star hotel in Delhi for 2 years without paying a single penny 

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A five-star hotel in the city says it suffered a loss of Rs 58 lakh when one of its guests colluded with some hotel staff and stayed for almost two years without making any payment.

The hotel, Roseate House in Aerocity near the Indira Gandhi International Airport, has lodged a case at the IGI Airport police station. According to the FIR, Ankush Dutta stayed for 603 days, which cost Rs 58 lakh but checked out without paying a single penny.

It alleged that Prem Prakash, head of the front office of the hotel who was authorised to decide room rates and had access to the hotel computer system to track dues of all guests, allowed Dutta’s long stay violating the hotel norms.“A criminal conspiracy was hatched by guest Ankush Dutta along with some known and unknown hotel staff, including Prem Prakash, with a motive to gain wrongfully and deprive the hotel of its rightful dues,” the FIR said.

The hotel alleged that Dutta checked in on May 30, 2019, and booked a room for one night. He was supposed to check out the next day but he kept on extending his stay till January 22, 2021. The hotel noticed that Dutta paid three cheques of Rs 10 lakh, Rs 7 lakh and Rs 20 lakh at different dates but all of them bounced and Prakash didn’t bring this fact to the notice of the hotel management.

