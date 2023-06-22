Home Cities Delhi

No heat wave in city for next 6 days: IMD

The city witnessed intermittent rain over the last few days under the influence of the remnants of Cyclone Biparjoy.

Published: 22nd June 2023 08:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd June 2023 08:37 AM   |  A+A-

Light rains

Representation image. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Delhi can expect cloudy weather and light rain on Wednesday and Thursday and heatwave conditions are unlikely to return to the national capital until June 27, the India Meteorological Department’s forecast shows.

The Safdarjung Observatory, Delhi’s primary weather station, recorded a minimum temperature of 27.4°C. The maximum temperature is predicted to settle around 38°C.Maximum temperatures are expected to stay below the 40°C mark for the next 5-6 days. The Safdarjung Observatory has gauged 20.3 mm of rainfall against a normal of 38.3 mm so far, a deficit of 47 per cent.

The India Meteorological Department’s (IMD) extended range model guidance shows an upswing in rain over northwest India in the last week of June. However, the Met Office is yet to announce a date for the arrival of the monsoon in Delhi. Normally, the rain-bearing system reaches the capital by June 27.

The Safdarjung Observatory has not recorded any heat wave so far this year, with meteorologists attributing it to higher-than-usual western disturbances, weather systems that originate in the Mediterranean region and bring unseasonal rainfall to northwest India, this pre-monsoon season, from March to May.

TAGS
IMD Heatwave
