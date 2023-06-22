Home Cities Delhi

Those responsible for ensuring safety in Delhi have no concrete solution: Kejriwal to L-G 

Kejriwal also called the LG an outsider who knew nothing about the ground reality and had an urge to steal the credit for AAP’s work.

 Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena

Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena. (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has written to L-G V K Saxena over the spurt in crimes in Delhi and asserted that those responsible for ensuring the safety of people have no “concrete solution” and are “merely passing the buck”.

Proposing a cabinet meeting with him to discuss the “alarming” surge in crimes in the union territory, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader wrote to Saxena on Tuesday.

In his reply to the letter, Saxena welcomed Kejriwal and his cabinet colleagues for a discussion, cautioning him against “politicising crime”, saying that it provides no solution at all.

To which Kejriwal said, “In the normal course, I would have not decided to write back again, but the contents of your response have left me with no option but to let the people of Delhi know that those directly responsible for ensuring the safety and security of their lives have no concrete solution, and are merely passing the buck.”      

He also said that it was easy to term “an extremely serious situation, directly concerning the safety of lives and properties of over two crore residents of Delhi as being politicised”, but the Lt Governor’s response “did not offer even a single effective step being considered by political bosses of Delhi Police, Ministry of Home Affairs and Hon’ble Lt Governor of Delhi”.

Kejriwal also called the LG an outsider who knew nothing about the ground reality and had an urge to steal the credit for AAP’s work.

“I am fully conscious of the fact that you are new to Delhi and being an outsider it is difficult to know about the ground reality. However, an alarming rise in serious crimes cannot be treated as business as usual by a constitutional functionary who is otherwise very active on matters that are outside his duty as defined by the Constitution of India,” reads the letter.

( With inputs from ANI)

