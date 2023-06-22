Woman kills self, in-laws cremate body ‘secretly’

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A woman allegedly committed suicide on Wednesday in Uttar Pradesh’s Greater Noida and was cremated by her in-laws without informing her family, who suspected it to be a murder, police said.

The woman, aged around 27 and a mother of three, had had a fight with her husband in the morning, after which she locked herself inside a bathroom in the house. She was later found hanging from a noose there, police said.

The brother of the woman informed the local Rabupura police station around 5 pm about the incident and alleged that she had been killed by her in-laws, police said, adding that an investigation has been launched.

The woman had got married in 2016 to a private company employee and the couple had three children, a son and two daughters. “She had a fight with her husband after which she went to the bathroom and was later found hanged. The in-laws did not inform the woman’s family and burned the body,” said the police officer.

