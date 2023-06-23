Disadvantaged kids must get equal treatment in school: Delhi High Court

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Students of disadvantaged groups and economically backward classes have to be given equal opportunities to come forward in life and study in schools along with other children to be integrated into mainstream society, the Delhi High Court has observed while directing a private school to grant admission to three students under the EWS category.

The court said the limited seats which are available under the economically weaker section (EWS)/ Disadvantaged Group (DG) cannot be allowed to go to waste as every vacant seat against this quota signifies a denial of quality education to a child belonging to poor strata of society.

“Denial of admission to a child under the EWS/ DG category would violate the rights of such children under Article 21A of the Constitution as well as rights available to such students under the Right to Education (RTE) Act, 2009,” Justice Mini Pushkarna said.

The court’s order came on a contempt petition filed by three children seeking compliance with a December 2021 order by which a reputed private school was directed to grant admission under the EWS/ DG category to the petitioners.

The three petitioners were seeking admission to the school in Class 1 under the EWS/ DG category. They were successful in the draw of lots conducted by the Delhi government’s Directorate of Education (DOE) and allotted the respondent school for admission. However, the petitioners were denied admission on account of various objections raised by the school.

“This court cannot ignore the fact that the disadvantaged groups of society have to be given equal opportunities to come forward in life. This includes giving opportunities to the students belonging to the disadvantaged groups and economically backward classes to study in schools along with other children so that they are part of the mainstream of the society,” the court said.

“Further, if the admissions are denied to such applicants under the EWS/ DG category on such unjustified grounds, then the limited seats which are available under the EWS/ DG category will go to waste,” it added.

It also noted the DoE has made it very clear that no other child has been allotted seats under the EWS/ DG category in the school concerned against the seats allotted to the petitioners. The court said the school is under an obligation to reserve 25 per cent of its seats against the available/ declared strength of its classes at the entry-level under the Right to Education (RTE) Act.

NEW DELHI: Students of disadvantaged groups and economically backward classes have to be given equal opportunities to come forward in life and study in schools along with other children to be integrated into mainstream society, the Delhi High Court has observed while directing a private school to grant admission to three students under the EWS category. The court said the limited seats which are available under the economically weaker section (EWS)/ Disadvantaged Group (DG) cannot be allowed to go to waste as every vacant seat against this quota signifies a denial of quality education to a child belonging to poor strata of society. “Denial of admission to a child under the EWS/ DG category would violate the rights of such children under Article 21A of the Constitution as well as rights available to such students under the Right to Education (RTE) Act, 2009,” Justice Mini Pushkarna said.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); The court’s order came on a contempt petition filed by three children seeking compliance with a December 2021 order by which a reputed private school was directed to grant admission under the EWS/ DG category to the petitioners. The three petitioners were seeking admission to the school in Class 1 under the EWS/ DG category. They were successful in the draw of lots conducted by the Delhi government’s Directorate of Education (DOE) and allotted the respondent school for admission. However, the petitioners were denied admission on account of various objections raised by the school. “This court cannot ignore the fact that the disadvantaged groups of society have to be given equal opportunities to come forward in life. This includes giving opportunities to the students belonging to the disadvantaged groups and economically backward classes to study in schools along with other children so that they are part of the mainstream of the society,” the court said. “Further, if the admissions are denied to such applicants under the EWS/ DG category on such unjustified grounds, then the limited seats which are available under the EWS/ DG category will go to waste,” it added. It also noted the DoE has made it very clear that no other child has been allotted seats under the EWS/ DG category in the school concerned against the seats allotted to the petitioners. The court said the school is under an obligation to reserve 25 per cent of its seats against the available/ declared strength of its classes at the entry-level under the Right to Education (RTE) Act.