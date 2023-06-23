Elderly woman killed with ice poker; 4 held

Ujwal Jalali By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Delhi Police has arrested four people who had brutally murdered a 72-year-old woman by stabbing her with an ice poker at least 50 times, a senior police official said on Thursday. The arrested accused, identified as Monu Dedda, Phuspender Yadav, Sarthak Nagar, mercilessly killed the woman in a bid to grab her property.

Sharing details in a press conference, Deputy Commissioner of Police (East) Amrutha Guguloth said on June 20, the police received a PCR call regarding a woman being stabbed under Railway Puliya, Mandawali, after which the police reached the spot and found blood scattered and it was revealed that the lady has already been shifted to Metro Hospital, Preet Vihar.

From Metro Hospital she was shifted to Max Hospital, IP Extn., where she was declared brought dead. The police registered a case under sections 302 (murder) and 34 (common intention) of IPC and began probing the incident. The murder of the elderly woman was so brutal that she was stabbed nearly 50 times with an awl or ice poker and had multiple piercings on her left shoulder, face, left side of the chest, waist and back.

To crack the case, the police formed a joint team of Mandawali police station, Anti Narcotics Squad and Anti-Auto Theft Squad of the east district which first scanned CCTV footage of hundreds of cameras and analysed CDRs of several numbers with which three accused were identified.

“On the basis of secret information and technical surveillance, the team went to Village Rithoj, Bhondsi, Gurugram, and from a room near a tubewell, the three accused persons were apprehended,” the DCP said.

During sustained interrogation, all the accused disclosed that they had committed the offence to grab the property of the deceased lady and they had chosen the awls (pokers) as the weapon of offence to save them from themselves from being indicted under the Arms Act.

