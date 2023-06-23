Former BSP, AAP leaders join BJP’s city unit

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Three local politicians from east Delhi, including two who fought the 2022 MCD elections, joined the BJP on Thursday. Addressing a press conference, BJP MP Manoj Tiwari said that the people of Delhi are fed up with AAP and Congress and are eager to join BJP.

The joining was announced at the BJP’s ‘Sampark Se Samarthan’ campaign, currently underway to mark the completion of nine years of the Narendra Modi government at the Centre.

Vinod Jayas, Rajni Sodhi, and Rajnish were the three latest entrants to the BJP. Jayas, who was earlier with Congress, had contested the MCD election from Bhajanpura on a BSP ticket, while Rajni Sodhi had campaigned for the AAP during the same polls. Rajnish had fought the MCD election from Johripur as an Independent candidate.“If eminent personalities want to join BJP it does not matter which ideologies they earlier adhered to,” said BJP city chief Virendra Sachdeva.

