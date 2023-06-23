Home Cities Delhi

Former BSP, AAP leaders join BJP’s city unit

The joining was announced at the BJP’s ‘Sampark Se Samarthan’ campaign, currently underway to mark the completion of nine years of the Narendra Modi government at the Centre.

Published: 23rd June 2023 10:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd June 2023 10:14 AM   |  A+A-

BJP flag. (Photo | PTI)

Representational image of BJP flag. (File photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Three local politicians from east Delhi, including two who fought the 2022 MCD elections, joined the BJP on Thursday. Addressing a press conference, BJP MP Manoj Tiwari said that the people of Delhi are fed up with AAP and Congress and are eager to join BJP.

The joining was announced at the BJP’s ‘Sampark Se Samarthan’ campaign, currently underway to mark the completion of nine years of the Narendra Modi government at the Centre.

Vinod Jayas, Rajni Sodhi, and Rajnish were the three latest entrants to the BJP. Jayas, who was earlier with Congress, had contested the MCD election from Bhajanpura on a BSP ticket, while Rajni Sodhi had campaigned for the AAP during the same polls. Rajnish had fought the MCD election from Johripur as an Independent candidate.“If eminent personalities want to join BJP it does not matter which ideologies they earlier adhered to,” said BJP city chief Virendra Sachdeva.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
BJP MP Manoj Tiwari AAP Congress BJP MCD
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp