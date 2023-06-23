Locals protest outside temple during encroachment drive

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The removal of a grille encroaching upon the footpath near a temple in east Delhi’s Mandawali on Thursday led to protests by locals, following rumours that the authorities were demolishing the temple. The anti-encroachment drive was carried out by the PWD here, police said, adding the grille was removed peacefully in the heavy police presence.

When the authorities were carrying out the exercise, some protesters lay down on the road and raised slogans against the drive. Some women with sticks in their hands also joined the protest to express their displeasure. The protest also led to traffic congestion in the area which was later brought under control, police said, and denied the allegations that the protesters were detained.

The incident triggered a political slugfest between the AAP and the BJP. The BJP claimed one of its councillors, Shashi Rani Chandna, sustained severe head injuries during the protest, and she is in ICU at a city hospital. There was heavy deployment of paramilitary and police personnel in the area.

DCP (East) Amrutha Guguloth said the encroachment drive by the PWD was scheduled to be held on Thursday.“We were intimated about the encroachment drive by the PWD yesterday. The grille surrounding the temple was encroaching upon the footpath and it was removed peacefully. We provided assistance to the PWD officials. The situation is normal,” she said.

Police said the locals who had gathered near the temple premises have now stopped the protest but are still at the spot standing on one side of the road. The protesters raised slogans and also participated in prayers at the temple after the encroachment drive was completed, police said. An official from East Delhi district administration said that there was no plan to demolish the temple.

AAP, BJP engage in war of words

The AAP and the BJP traded barbs on Thursday over the alleged removal of the grille near the temple in east Delhi’s Mandawali. The AAP said the BJP is merely an “electoral Hindu party” which attacks temples as soon as elections are over, while the saffron party said the incident has exposed the “anti-Hindu” face of CM Arvind Kejriwal

